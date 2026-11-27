President Donald Trump is set to attend the groundbreaking ceremony for a semiconductor manufacturing facility in Phoenix that produces chips for companies including Nvidia, a White House official confirmed, according to CBS News. Donald Trump is scheduled to tour the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company in Arizona. (REUTERS) more Trump is scheduled to tour the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) facility in Phoenix, Arizona, and deliver remarks there on Friday, December 4. It remains uncertain whether Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, or the state's Democratic senators, Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego, will be present at next week's event. Arizona expansion to generate 21,000 jobs According to the official, the expansion is projected to create more than 10,000 direct jobs, along with an additional 11,000 indirect positions in the local community.

The Taiwan-based chipmaker has been expanding its operations in Arizona since 2020, as outlined on its website. The president's visit next week is expected to focus on the company's latest facility expansion. Nvidia faces scrutiny amid US-China AI race The planned trip comes as Nvidia faces increased scrutiny, as its powerful semiconductors have become central to the technological competition between the U.S. and China over artificial intelligence. Earlier this month, co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang stepped down following reports of his alleged affair with Alice Huang, a former senior executive at Singapore-based technology company Megaspeed who U.S. intelligence agencies suspected of having ties to Chinese espionage. China has denied the allegations.

Trump pushed for Huang's return Trump had pushed for Jensen Huang's return to the helm of Nvidia. The US President also commented on Huang's return to Nvidia, saying he had communicated with members of the company's board both “directly” and “indirectly” about the decision. Explaining his involvement, the president said he was concerned that China might “hire” Huang. “I think the board acted really responsibly. They did ask for assurance on the national security threat. And we gave them assurances at least with everything we know, and we know a lot," Trump said, adding that he had "convinced" the board to reinstate the CEO. Huang explains board's reinstatement decision Huang, meanwhile, told employees that Nvidia's board had decided to bring him back after examining the available evidence.