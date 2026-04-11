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Molotov cocktail hurled at Sam Altman's house in San Francisco, OpenAI headquarters threatened; suspect arrested

OpenAI spokesperson said, “The individual is in custody, and we’re assisting law enforcement with their investigation."

Updated on: Apr 11, 2026 12:27 am IST
By HT News Desk
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A man threw a Molotov cocktail at OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's home on Friday morning (local time) and also made threats at the company headquarters in the city.

Sam Altman's home in San Francisco was targeted. OpenAI's headquarters are also in the same city. (File Photo/Getty Images via AFP)

The firm said that the suspect has now been arrested by the San Francisco Police and that no one was injured in the incident.

Molotov cocktail is aa crude bomb made of a bottle filled with a flammable liquid (such as gasoline) and usually fitted with a wick (such as a saturated rag) that is ignited just before the bottle is hurled, as defined by Merriam-Webster.

“Early this morning, someone threw a Molotov cocktail at Sam Altman’s home and also made threats at our San Francisco headquarters. Thankfully, no one was hurt,” said Jamie Radice, an OpenAI spokesperson, reported Bloomberg.

“The individual is in custody, and we’re assisting law enforcement with their investigation," he added, without giving any further details.

The police found out that the it was the same man who was suspected for the earlier incident and detained him.

“When officers arrived on scene, they recognized the male to be the same suspect from the earlier incident and immediately detained him,” said the SFPD.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

 
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