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More than 1,100 migrants rescued off Mauritania in past fortnight: coastguard

More than 1,100 migrants rescued off Mauritania in past fortnight: coastguard

Published on: Jun 10, 2026 12:59 am IST
AFP |
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More than 1,100 migrants have been rescued off the coast of Mauritania in less than two weeks, its coastguard said Tuesday, signalling a resurgence in migration along the perilous Atlantic route.

More than 1,100 migrants rescued off Mauritania in past fortnight: coastguard

Thousands of people, most of them young, have tried to reach Europe from west Africa in recent years, mainly via Spain's Canary Islands, on overcrowded and often dilapidated boats known as pirogues.

The latest departures took place a few days after the major Muslim festival of Tabaski at the end of May, following a lull for several months.

Given the new uptick "at this rate, arrivals could reach an unprecedented level this year", Ahmed Moulaye, director of the Mauritanian coastguard's irregular migration unit, told AFP.

Moulaye said 1,187 migrants were rescued in Mauritanian waters since May 28.

The eight intercepted pirogues came from the nearby countries of The Gambia and Senegal but the nationalities of those on board were not specified, Pierre Beziz, a European diplomat stationed in the capital, Nouakchott, told AFP.

Thousands of people have died or disappeared attempting to reach Europe along the route in recent years.

bur-pdw/giv

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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