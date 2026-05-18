Mountain Home midair crash: What happened at Gunfighter Skies today? Scary video emerges

A dramatic midair collision involving US fighter jets forced an emergency response Sunday at Mountain Home Air Force Base during the Gunfighter Skies air show, with aviation sources later saying both air crews safely ejected before impact. The incident unfolded during the first Gunfighter Skies event hosted at the Idaho base in eight years.

Midair collision reported during air show

A plane crash took place at Mountain Home Air Force Base on Sunday(Unsplash)

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According to local reports, the crash happened shortly after 12:30 PM local time while the air show was underway. Officials at Mountain Home Air Force Base initially announced on social media that the installation had been placed on lockdown. In a later statement, the base confirmed an “aircraft incident” had occurred.

Emergency responders were quickly dispatched to the scene while authorities began investigating the cause of the crash.

The Idaho Statesman reported that rescue crews were responding to what a base spokesperson described as “a midair collision.”

Four parachutes spotted after collision

Witness videos circulating online appeared to show two military aircraft colliding in the air before smoke erupted near the crash area. Several clips shared on social media also showed parachutes descending shortly after the impact.

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{{^usCountry}} According to reports from local outlet KTVB, an announcer at the air show informed spectators that all four crew members had successfully ejected. The announcer reportedly told the crowd there were “four good parachutes.” Videos show smoke rising near base {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to reports from local outlet KTVB, an announcer at the air show informed spectators that all four crew members had successfully ejected. The announcer reportedly told the crowd there were “four good parachutes.” Videos show smoke rising near base {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Multiple videos posted online appeared to capture thick black smoke rising from the area near the base after the crash. Another clip circulating on X seemed to show the exact moment the two aircraft collided before the parachutes became visible in the sky. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Multiple videos posted online appeared to capture thick black smoke rising from the area near the base after the crash. Another clip circulating on X seemed to show the exact moment the two aircraft collided before the parachutes became visible in the sky. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} No official information about injuries has been released as of Sunday afternoon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} No official information about injuries has been released as of Sunday afternoon. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Investigation underway at Mountain Home base {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigation underway at Mountain Home base {{/usCountry}}

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The cause of the collision remains unclear. Mountain Home Air Force Base confirmed emergency personnel remained on site while investigators examined the incident.

The base, located roughly 55 miles southeast of Boise, had revived the Gunfighter Skies air show this year after an eight-year gap.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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