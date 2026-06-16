Move over Magnificent seven, the FAB 10 is reshaping the future of tech

Investors may soon stop focusing only on the "Magnificent Seven" group of tech stocks and start paying attention to a new group called the "FAB 10," as per Vanda Research. The Magnificent Seven includes seven major tech companies: Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla.

SpaceX, OpenAI, and Anthropic are joining Big Tech in the new FAB 10 group. (Pexel/Representative image)(Pexel)

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The Magnificent Seven may no longer fully represent the future of technology and artificial intelligence, as per the Vanda Research cited by Yahoo Finance. The research firm believes a new group called the FAB 10 is emerging as the next major force in the tech industry. FAB 10 stands for "Frontier AI & Big Tech 10". The FAB 10 includes all seven Magnificent Seven companies plus three AI-focused companies: SpaceX, OpenAI, and Anthropic.

FAB 10 could change tech investing

The research says SpaceX now deserves to be discussed alongside the world's most important companies. SpaceX's public market debut is a strong sign that investors are shifting their attention toward the next generation of AI and technology leaders. The firm said these 10 companies could shape the future of AI and technology over the next decade, as reported by Yahoo Finance.

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{{^usCountry}} SpaceX has quickly become one of the biggest reasons investors are talking about the FAB 10. Shares of SpaceX were up 5% in premarket trading on Tuesday. The stock's rise suggested it could open above $200 per share for the first time. If SpaceX opens above that level, the company would be valued at more than $2.9 trillion. SpaceX nears $3 trillion value {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SpaceX has quickly become one of the biggest reasons investors are talking about the FAB 10. Shares of SpaceX were up 5% in premarket trading on Tuesday. The stock's rise suggested it could open above $200 per share for the first time. If SpaceX opens above that level, the company would be valued at more than $2.9 trillion. SpaceX nears $3 trillion value {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A market value of $2.9 trillion would place SpaceX among the largest companies in the world. At that valuation, SpaceX would be nearly equal in size to Microsoft, which had a market capitalization of about $2.95 trillion, according to Yahoo Finance AlphaSpace. This comparison shows how quickly SpaceX has grown from a private space company into a major tech giant. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A market value of $2.9 trillion would place SpaceX among the largest companies in the world. At that valuation, SpaceX would be nearly equal in size to Microsoft, which had a market capitalization of about $2.95 trillion, according to Yahoo Finance AlphaSpace. This comparison shows how quickly SpaceX has grown from a private space company into a major tech giant. {{/usCountry}}

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Elon Musk’s SpaceX alone would be worth roughly $2.9 trillion at the projected opening price. Tesla, another Musk-led company, had a market value of about $1.3 trillion. Together, SpaceX and Tesla would be worth around $4.2 trillion, based on Yahoo Finance's figures. That combined value would bring the two companies close to the size of Apple, one of the world's most valuable companies.

SpaceX's strong market debut is also creating excitement around upcoming AI company IPOs. Investors are now closely watching OpenAI and Anthropic as potential future stock market stars. Both companies are considered leaders in the fast-growing artificial intelligence industry.

OpenAI and Anthropic IPO plans

Anthropic is entering the public listing process with a private valuation of about $965 billion, as per the report by Yahoo Finance. That massive valuation has been driven by strong growth in the company's enterprise software business. OpenAI is close behind with a private valuation of about $852 billion. The two companies are among the most valuable private AI firms in the world. Their valuations show how much investor interest has shifted toward artificial intelligence.

AI Companies lead future growth

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Both OpenAI and Anthropic are expected to go public later this fall. Their stock market debuts could become some of the biggest IPOs in recent years. Vanda Research believes the rise of SpaceX, OpenAI, and Anthropic marks the beginning of a new era in technology investing.

The key idea behind the FAB 10 is that future growth may come not only from Big Tech companies but also from the biggest AI innovators and frontier technology firms. According to Vanda Research, these companies together could define the next chapter of the global tech industry, via Yahoo Finance. In short, SpaceX's blockbuster market debut and the expected IPOs of OpenAI and Anthropic are helping create a new group of tech leaders known as the FAB 10.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Durva More ...Read More Durva More is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers finance, and global news. She brings experience across digital and television journalism, with a strong focus on breaking news, business reporting, and international affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Durva worked as an International News Writer at The Economic Times, covering a diverse range of subjects including global politics, business, sports, entertainment, and major world events. She also worked as a Business Reporter with NDTV Profit. A postgraduate diploma holder in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, Durva is passionate about field reporting and storytelling. She thrives on the adrenaline of chasing stories, speaking with people from different walks of life, and amplifying voices that deserve to be heard. Her reporting is driven by curiosity, accuracy, and a commitment to making complex subjects accessible to readers. When she is not chasing stories or covering breaking news, Durva enjoys reading books and painting. She loves exploring new ideas, meeting people, and learning about different perspectives. For her, both journalism and art are ways to understand the world and tell stories that matter. Read Less

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