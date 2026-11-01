Multiple people have been injured in a shooting near Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama, Birmingham police said, per ABC. The shooting took place shortly after 7:50 pm Saturday, October 31, hours after the Magic City Classic football game.

Multiple people shot near Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama, following Magic City Classic football game (Pexel - representational image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Police initially said that the shooting happened near the 400 block of Graymont Avenue. Officers and detectives were investigating. Police could not confirm the victims’ conditions.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Also Read | Who was Whitney Robeson? Auburn grad shot dead by BF's dad days after she landed dream job, ‘Legacy rooted in love…’

Police have not revealed how many people were injured and what led to the shooting. They have also not revealed whether a suspect has been identified. The Birmingham Police Department said that it would brief the media as soon as more information becomes available.

Magic City Classic tailgating suspended

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Birmingham police suspended all Magic City Classic tailgating after the shooting. Police demanded that everyone leave the stadium property as soon as possible. They also urged people not to come to Legion Field. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Birmingham police suspended all Magic City Classic tailgating after the shooting. Police demanded that everyone leave the stadium property as soon as possible. They also urged people not to come to Legion Field. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also Read | Dad of Ghanaian teen Javits Frimpong who was shot dead in NYC alleges he was bullied at school, claims 2 students were recently suspended

“All Magic City Classic tailgating has been suspended. Everyone needs to leave the stadium property as soon as possible. Please do not come to the Legion Field stadium property at this time. The Birmingham Police Department will provide updated information as soon as possible. Thank you for your cooperation,” Birmingham Police Department, Alabama, wrote on Facebook.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Gunfire has been reported in the past near Legion Field during previous Classic weekends, according to ABC. An individual was shot in a parking lot near Graymont Avenue and Center Street after the game in 2014. At the time, the person’s injuries were not considered life-threatening, according to ABC 33/40’s archive.

On October 25, 2024, the day before that year’s game, Birmingham police responded to two near Legion Field. The two separate incidents took place an hour apart.

An individual was wounded in a shooting at a residence in the 800 block of Seventh Street West, with police saying the injuries were not life-threatening. The other shooting was reported in the 200 block of Eighth Avenue West.