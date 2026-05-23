'My husband Abraham Williams has been my rock': Tulsi Gabbard's emotional resignation letter after his cancer diagnosis

Tulsi Gabbard became the latest member to exit Donald Trump’s cabinet after resigning from her role as Director of National Intelligence on Friday. According to Fox News, Gabbard stepped down to support her husband as he battles “an extremely rare form of bone cancer.”

Tulsi Gabbard resigned from her position as Director of National Intelligence on Friday, becoming the latest official to leave Donald Trump.(Bloomberg)

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In her formal resignation letter, Gabbard mentioned, “Abraham has been my rock throughout our eleven years of marriage — standing steadfast through my deployment to East Africa on a Joint Special Operations mission, multiple political campaigns and now my service in this role.”

Gabbard said her husband is expected to face “major challenges” in the weeks and months ahead.

She informed Donald Trump of her decision during a meeting in the Oval Office on Friday, and her final day leading the ODNI is reportedly set for June 30. She also thanked the president for the trust and confidence he placed in her during her tenure.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

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