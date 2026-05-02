'My mom Lorna Hajdini…': Wild post adds family twist to JPMorgan sex abuse case - here's the truth

JPMorgan Chase executive director Lorna Hajdini has been accused of sexual harassment, assault, and coercion in a lawsuit filed by a former male employee. The plaintiff, proceeding under the pseudonym "John Doe," filed the complaint in New York County Supreme Court on April 27. He alleges that Hajdini forced him to be her "sex slave."

Viral X post

Lorna Hajdini is accused of sexually harassing a former JPMorgan Chase employee. (Screengrab)

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The story gained additional attention after a viral X post from an account named Brayden Cookz.

The post states, "This is my Mom, she works at JPMorgan Chase and has recently been SLANDERED in the news by a disgruntled ex-employee. My mother, Lorna, is loving and has always put family first and taught me the importance of respect, hard work, and standing up for what’s right."

It includes a photo of a young boy with Hajdini.

Is it really Hajdini's son?

Grok says no.

Providing context to the photo, Grok stated, “The JPMorgan executive referenced in recent news is Lorna Hajdini; no reports mention her having a son named Brayden or any children, and @coookzy provides no verification of relation.”

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{{^usCountry}} About the case {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} About the case {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The plaintiff joined JPMorgan’s leveraged finance team in spring 2024. He filed an internal complaint against Hajdini in May 2025. JPMorgan’s internal investigation found no evidence of wrongdoing. He subsequently joined investment firm Bregal Sagemount as a principal but left that role on April 2 before filing the lawsuit on April 27. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The plaintiff joined JPMorgan’s leveraged finance team in spring 2024. He filed an internal complaint against Hajdini in May 2025. JPMorgan’s internal investigation found no evidence of wrongdoing. He subsequently joined investment firm Bregal Sagemount as a principal but left that role on April 2 before filing the lawsuit on April 27. {{/usCountry}}

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The suit claims Hajdini drugged him with Rohypnol and Viagra, subjected him to non-consensual sexual acts, used racial slurs, and threatened his bonus and career if he did not comply.

Chatbot exchange

According to the New York Post, the employee appears to have consulted the legal advice site AskALawyerOnCall.com around July of the previous year. In that exchange, he described being "raped, sexually assaulted, harassed, and forced to do drugs" by a former boss. He said HR’s investigation was inadequate, and alleged he signed a separation agreement "under duress."

Responses from Hajdini and JPMorgan

Hajdini’s lawyers said she "categorically denies the allegations."

They added, "She never engaged in any inappropriate conduct with this individual of any kind and has never even been to the location where the alleged sexual assault supposedly took place."

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JPMorgan told the New York Post that a thorough internal investigation by HR and in-house lawyers found no evidence supporting the claims.

“Following an investigation, we don’t believe there’s any merit to these claims,” the spokesperson told the outlet. “While numerous employees cooperated with the investigation, the complainant refused to participate and has declined to provide facts that would be central to support his allegations.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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