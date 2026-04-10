Nancy Guthrie update: Kidnapping case could get big break as DNA expert places hope in new tech

The disappearance of Nancy Guthrie could see a breakthrough as DNA experts point to emerging forensic technologies that may help crack the high-profile case that has so far baffled investigators.

As Nancy Guthrie's case reaches three months, DNA experts suggest new technologies could help solve the mystery of mixed DNA samples found in Nancy's house.(via REUTERS)

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DNA expert CeCe Moore told News Nation's Brian Entin that developments in DNA analysis, especially methods for separating complicated or "mixed" samples, may be vital in identifying a suspect.

DNA discovered inside Guthrie's Tucson, Arizona, residence in late February was "mixed," indicating the samples had genetic material from other individuals, according to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos. Running the DNA via national databases to find possible suspects has since proven more challenging for investigators.

The case has reached its three-month mark, and the FBI and the local authorities have not named a suspect in Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

Read more: Nancy Guthrie update: Case takes shocking turn as Sheriff Nanos faces ultimatum

Nancy Guthrie case: DNA evidence remains key

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{{^usCountry}} Moore told News Nation that the industry is working to increase the likelihood of identifying individual DNA and separating mixed DNA. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Moore told News Nation that the industry is working to increase the likelihood of identifying individual DNA and separating mixed DNA. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She told Entin, “I think there are a lot of efforts to be able to improve our ability (to deconvolute DNA samples) because we run into that so often with sexual assaults, or as the technology becomes more sensitive with transfer DNA, the ability to detect the tiniest amount of DNA that someone leaves behind really increases the likelihood you’re going to get a mixture, right?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She told Entin, “I think there are a lot of efforts to be able to improve our ability (to deconvolute DNA samples) because we run into that so often with sexual assaults, or as the technology becomes more sensitive with transfer DNA, the ability to detect the tiniest amount of DNA that someone leaves behind really increases the likelihood you’re going to get a mixture, right?” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Moore discussed how law enforcement failed to locate a suitable DNA source while keeping in mind DNA separation. She mentioned a rather sad chance of finding a DNA source. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Moore discussed how law enforcement failed to locate a suitable DNA source while keeping in mind DNA separation. She mentioned a rather sad chance of finding a DNA source. {{/usCountry}}

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She said, “If they have not been successful in finding a good source of his DNA at Nancy’s home, my hope is they’ll get another chance. Now, the really sad part of that is if they find her body, if she’s deceased, that gives them another opportunity.”

In another interview on Break the Case, Moore suggested re-examining the crime scene using updated techniques, as future advancements may allow previously unusable samples to yield results.

She further mentions the hiccups the industry might face in developing the new tech. “Many of the companies that are working with law enforcement to create these profiles are using whole genome sequencing, and right now there’s really no good techniques to deconvolute on those.”

Read more: Is Nancy Guthrie dead or alive? Contradictory claims made by chilling notes

Setbacks and ongoing investigation

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Despite these developments, the case has faced multiple setbacks.

Investigators have struggled with the quality of evidence, including DNA from gloves recovered near the scene that failed to produce a match in databases.

According to Moore, analyzing complex DNA samples could take months or even years, depending on technological advancements.

Meanwhile, thousands of tips and leads have poured in, but none have resulted in a confirmed suspect so far.

A recent ransom note was sent to TMZ on Monday, April 6. It read, “I know where her body is, and who the kidnapper is. Give me half a bitcoin and I’ll tell you.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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