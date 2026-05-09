Nancy Guthrie sheriff gives ‘really great’ update as neighbors issue blunt message for perpetrator: ‘Your mom would be…’

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, who is overseeing the inquiry into the alleged abduction of Nancy Guthrie, said on Friday that the task force assigned to the case is making headway nearly 100 days after her disappearance from her residence in the Catalina Foothills.

Nancy Guthrie case: Flowers and poignant messages for Nancy Guthrie placed outside her home ahead of Mother's Day, urging her abductor to return her or provide information to the family.(via REUTERS)

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When asked by Fox News Digital if officials are closer to solving the Nancy Guthrie case nearly 100 days, Sheriff responded, “We are.”

Nanos nodded in agreement, stating that the developments are "really great" as he entered his white Corvette. He chose not to provide further details.

Recently, a private forensic laboratory in Florida forwarded a hair sample to the FBI for more sophisticated analysis.

Experts have informed Fox News Digital that the hair could serve purposes in investigative or forensic genetic genealogy if it does not correspond with anyone known to have been present in Guthrie's residence, potentially guiding a task force of county detectives and FBI agents towards identifying a suspect.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Big hint on kidnapper? DNA evidence points to involvement of...

Nancy Guthrie's neighbors target preparators ahead of Mother's Day

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{{^usCountry}} On Friday, May 8, reporter Michael Ruiz from Fox News Digital posted a clip and images on X, showing flowers and signs placed outside Nancy's residence. The update featured a poster that conveyed a direct message to the person accountable for her disappearance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Friday, May 8, reporter Michael Ruiz from Fox News Digital posted a clip and images on X, showing flowers and signs placed outside Nancy's residence. The update featured a poster that conveyed a direct message to the person accountable for her disappearance. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “🎗️🎗️🎗️Someone placed this Mother’s Day message outside Nancy Guthrie’s home, addressed to her abductor,” Ruiz stated in the post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “🎗️🎗️🎗️Someone placed this Mother’s Day message outside Nancy Guthrie’s home, addressed to her abductor,” Ruiz stated in the post. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The sign said, “Your mom would be ashamed if she knew what you did. So before you take her flowers on Mother’s Day, TAKE NANCY HOME, or tell the family where she is…” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The sign said, “Your mom would be ashamed if she knew what you did. So before you take her flowers on Mother’s Day, TAKE NANCY HOME, or tell the family where she is…” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Let Nancy come home. It’s never too late to do the right thing. God is watching you,” read a different poster, which was placed near an artwork, a teddy bear, and flowers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Let Nancy come home. It’s never too late to do the right thing. God is watching you,” read a different poster, which was placed near an artwork, a teddy bear, and flowers. {{/usCountry}}

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Nancy Guthrie probe: Savannah to miss mom on Mother's Day

On Sunday, May 10, Savannah Guthrie will mark her first Mother’s Day following the abduction of Nancy from her residence in Catalina Foothills. Nancy was last spotted at her home on the evening of January 31.

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Nanos previously stated that investigators suspect Guthrie was abducted from her residence at approximately 2:30 a.m. on February 1.

Deputies responded around noon that same day after her daughter and son-in-law dialed 911 to report her disappearance.

Since that time, the FBI has acquired Nest doorbell footage with assistance from Google, which depicts a masked man of average height and build carrying a holstered firearm at Guthrie’s front steps around the time of her kidnapping.

A man dressed similarly was seen about three weeks prior, approaching her door once more.

Although he has not been publicly named, retired FBI profiler Jim Clemente informed Fox News Digital this week that he believes the suspect has made several errors that could aid investigators in identifying him, unless someone from his close circle comes forward first.

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Despite the fact that investigators have made public video footage and images of a masked person on the porch of the 84-year-old, and Savannah has put forth a reward of $1 million, no suspect has been identified in this case.

There is a total reward exceeding $1.2 million for information leading to the resolution of the case.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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