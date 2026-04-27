Nancy Guthrie update: Ex-FBI explains why Annie, Tommaso Cioni are treated as suspects by the public; ‘looks the part…’

Nancy Guthrie remains to be found after the 84-year-old was reported missing on February 1. With over two months having elapsed, and no visible progress in terms of suspects, speculations in the case have continued to thrive. A lot of it has surrounded daughter Annie Guthrie and her husband, Tommaso Cioni. Now, former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer has explained why people are tending to suspect Cioni and Annie in this case.

Tommaso Cioni and Annie Guthrie have been subjected to public scrutiny since Nancy Guthrie was kidnapped. (X/@JLRINVESTIGATES)

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The incessant speculation comes after former NewsNation journalist Ashleigh Banfield had reported that Cioni might be a suspect in the case. This has long been quashed by law enforcement and Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, whose department has lead on the case, went so far as to clear all Guthrie family members from being considered as suspects in the matter. Nonetheless, the rumors around Annie and Cioni have persisted as Guthrie had had dinner with Annie the night before she was reported missing and Cioni had reportedly dropped her home after dinner, making the two among the last people to see her before she was taken.

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie update: Inside suspect’s mind as ex-FBI agent points at 'mistake' that will get him 'caught'

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{{^usCountry}} However, former law enforcement officials who have shared their expert insight on the case have opined that given that Annie and Cioni lived close by, they were likely Guthrie's caregivers and thus dropping her off home would have been the natural thing to do. TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie, who is Annie's sister and Nancy's daughter, also spoke out in support of her sibling and brother in law, slamming the rumors directed at the two. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, former law enforcement officials who have shared their expert insight on the case have opined that given that Annie and Cioni lived close by, they were likely Guthrie's caregivers and thus dropping her off home would have been the natural thing to do. TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie, who is Annie's sister and Nancy's daughter, also spoke out in support of her sibling and brother in law, slamming the rumors directed at the two. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Coffindaffer, who has been with the bureau, spoke about Tommaso Cioni and Annie Guthrie's aspects that make those following the case view them with suspicion. Notably, the former law enforcement expert made the observations in an April 19 post. What ex-FBI said about Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Coffindaffer, who has been with the bureau, spoke about Tommaso Cioni and Annie Guthrie's aspects that make those following the case view them with suspicion. Notably, the former law enforcement expert made the observations in an April 19 post. What ex-FBI said about Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni {{/usCountry}}

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Coffindaffer, speaking of Cioni, said “Tommaso looks the part. I swear to goodness, I think that that is a big reason why people just want to blame Tommaso.”

She continued ""Some people might think he looks really handsome, like his wife, Annie. And some people might think he looks ominous. He has an ominous look about him." The former FBI agent also commented on the timeline of events that led to Cioni being scrutinized. “People want to say that he is involved because-and literally this is all they have-because he was the last to see Nancy,” she noted.

“Well, let's be clear. He was not the last to see Nancy...No, porch guy, minimally, and others were the last to see Nancy alive,” the former law enforcement official continued, while making it clear that Cioni was not the porch guy. This refers to the masked figure who was seen in the video at Guthrie's home. It is the closest to a visual of the suspect that law enforcement officials have shared with the public.

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Coffindaffer also raised questions about Cioni's motive, saying “Why would Tommaso Cioni, who was her caretaker, who saw her often, all of the time-they had these Sunday dinners together-why? There's just nothing for them to gain.”

The former FBI agent also went to bat for Annie, specifically, dispelling rumors about her. “A lot of people are saying she’s a killer, she abducted her mom or had her abducted—not that she’s ‘porch guy,’ but that she pulled the strings,” she said, adding “That ‘her a– is guilty as hell,’ that she’s a witch and that she’s a demon and she’s a druggie. OK? This is what people are saying.”

The former FBI agent then said “This is a woman who works hard. No signs of money problems,” adding “They do just fine. They’re not in money problems. They have one child. They have a beautiful life from all accounts.” Coffindaffer also dismissed jealousy as a motive in Annie's case, saying ”They’re saying the reason, her motive, is her jealousy of her sister, Savannah. That’s what they’re saying. Baloney!."

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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