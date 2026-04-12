Nancy Guthrie update: Bombshell details about kidnapper's link to police emerges; Savannah gets relief

The long-running case of Nancy Guthrie may be nearing a crucial turning point, with a former prosecutor suggesting that her kidnapper is probably already well-known to the authorities and is somewhat of “a career criminal.” Nancy Guthrie's case remains unresolved as a former prosecutor indicates her kidnapper is likely a career criminal known to authorities (Photo by JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

Law enforcement confirmed that they are treating the 84-year-old's disappearance from her Tucson, Arizona, home as an abduction. However, after more than two months of Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, the authorities have not had any update on the prime suspect.

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Murphy thinks the suspect is someone familiar Former Orange County prosecutor Matt Murphy shared his insights on the “Prof Jo Explains” YouTube channel is certain that the suspect in this case is someone who has probably been arrested previously and is registered with the legal system.

During the interview, Murphy gave details on the kind of suspect that the FBI and Pima County Sheriff's Department are dealing with based on his personal encounters with criminals.

He told host Jo Potuto, “I will bet my bottom dollar that this guy, whoever he is, turns out to be a known dude in the jail of Pima County.”

Murphy further questioned Chris Nanos and his team and said that he was surprised that the suspect was not previously recognized by the Pima County Sheriff's office as a repeat offender.

He further said that he is sure about the suspect being someone familiar and said, “And I would not be at all surprised … if this guy hasn’t been a frequent flyer and released on some ridiculous social justice program. I would not be at all surprised to see it.”

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Investigation shows “no signs of assault” According to a report by Entertainment Now, there were “no signs of assault” and the interior of the house was "immaculate."

Despite the fact that blood was discovered on Nancy Guthrie's front porch after her disappearance, not much information about the condition of the remainder of her house has been made public by the authorities.

News Nation reporter Brian Entin said, “[This] makes sense when you go back to what Savannah Guthrie said, that when her sister and brother-in-law showed up, they weren’t sure what happened”

She further cited Savannah Guthrie and her family's comments and said, “She just basically vanished at one point. They even thought maybe an ambulance had taken her away because, you know, there was now, according to the source, nothing inside the house that appeared totally out of the ordinary.”