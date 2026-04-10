Nancy Guthrie update: Kidnapping case could get big break as DNA expert places hope in new tech

The disappearance of Nancy Guthrie could see a breakthrough as DNA experts point to emerging forensic technologies that may help crack the high-profile case that has so far baffled investigators. As Nancy Guthrie's case reaches three months, DNA experts suggest new technologies could help solve the mystery of mixed DNA samples found in Nancy's house. (via REUTERS)

DNA expert CeCe Moore told News Nation's Brian Entin that developments in DNA analysis, especially methods for separating complicated or "mixed" samples, may be vital in identifying a suspect.

DNA discovered inside Guthrie's Tucson, Arizona, residence in late February was "mixed," indicating the samples had genetic material from other individuals, according to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos. Running the DNA via national databases to find possible suspects has since proven more challenging for investigators.

The case has reached its three-month mark, and the FBI and the local authorities have not named a suspect in Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

Read more: Nancy Guthrie update: Case takes shocking turn as Sheriff Nanos faces ultimatum

Nancy Guthrie case: DNA evidence remains key Moore told News Nation that the industry is working to increase the likelihood of identifying individual DNA and separating mixed DNA.

She told Entin, “I think there are a lot of efforts to be able to improve our ability (to deconvolute DNA samples) because we run into that so often with sexual assaults, or as the technology becomes more sensitive with transfer DNA, the ability to detect the tiniest amount of DNA that someone leaves behind really increases the likelihood you’re going to get a mixture, right?”

Moore discussed how law enforcement failed to locate a suitable DNA source while keeping in mind DNA separation. She mentioned a rather sad chance of finding a DNA source.

She said, “If they have not been successful in finding a good source of his DNA at Nancy’s home, my hope is they’ll get another chance. Now, the really sad part of that is if they find her body, if she’s deceased, that gives them another opportunity.”

In another interview on Break the Case, Moore suggested re-examining the crime scene using updated techniques, as future advancements may allow previously unusable samples to yield results.

She further mentions the hiccups the industry might face in developing the new tech. “Many of the companies that are working with law enforcement to create these profiles are using whole genome sequencing, and right now there’s really no good techniques to deconvolute on those.”

Read more: Is Nancy Guthrie dead or alive? Contradictory claims made by chilling notes

Setbacks and ongoing investigation Despite these developments, the case has faced multiple setbacks.

Investigators have struggled with the quality of evidence, including DNA from gloves recovered near the scene that failed to produce a match in databases.

According to Moore, analyzing complex DNA samples could take months or even years, depending on technological advancements.

Meanwhile, thousands of tips and leads have poured in, but none have resulted in a confirmed suspect so far.

A recent ransom note was sent to TMZ on Monday, April 6. It read, “I know where her body is, and who the kidnapper is. Give me half a bitcoin and I’ll tell you.”