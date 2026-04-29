Nancy Guthrie update: Ex-FBI official gives bombshell on suspect; ‘not a stranger’

After the 88 days of disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, there is still no suspect officially identified so far and there is no breakthrough in the case. However, a former senior federal official believes the case may not be as mysterious as it seems.

Ex-FBI official suggests local link in Nancy Guthrie's case.(Getty Images via AFP)

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Speaking on The Fairfax Files which is hosted by Michael Hershman, former FBI assistant director John Miller suggested that the person responsible is likely someone familiar with the victim’s surroundings.

Nancy, the 84-year-old mother of Savannah Guthrie was last seen on 31st January at her Tucson home in Arizona. Authorities believe she was abducted. Surveillance footage has shown a masked individual near the property but no arrests have been made yet, according to reports.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Former FBI agent explains why case details are being withheld: 'would light a fire'

What former FBI assistant director says?

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{{^usCountry}} Miller pointed to a strong possibility that the crime was planned locally. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Miller pointed to a strong possibility that the crime was planned locally. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “I think the answer is and I think that the Guthrie family believes this too, the answer is right there. The answer is in Tucson,” he said, as cited by Parade. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I think the answer is and I think that the Guthrie family believes this too, the answer is right there. The answer is in Tucson,” he said, as cited by Parade. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “This was probably something hatched locally by someone who thought, ‘Here’s an individual who is relatively defenseless, lives alone, is vulnerable, unable to put up a lot of resistance. If we came and took her away, who is connected to… someone with resources and money,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This was probably something hatched locally by someone who thought, ‘Here’s an individual who is relatively defenseless, lives alone, is vulnerable, unable to put up a lot of resistance. If we came and took her away, who is connected to… someone with resources and money,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He explained that in many kidnapping cases, suspects often have some kind of connection to the victim, such as being a former employee, someone linked to an employee, or a person who had access to the home or property. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He explained that in many kidnapping cases, suspects often have some kind of connection to the victim, such as being a former employee, someone linked to an employee, or a person who had access to the home or property. {{/usCountry}}

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“I don’t think that this case is going to be vastly different,” Miller stated. He added that it was likely “someone local who had enough contact around that house to assess what that would be like, and had some idea, some nightmarish dream about, ‘We’re gonna demand a lot of money, and we’re gonna do it through crypto.'”

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Inside suspect’s mind as ex-FBI agent points at 'mistake' that will get him 'caught'

Why the information about the case is being withheld?

Retired FBI Special Agent Steve Moore, speaking with NewsNation's Brian Entin has spoken about why keeping things private is important.

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He warned that making certain details public could do more harm than good. "It would probably light a fire on social media if the public knew these things and it would light a fire that would not be helpful," Moore said.

For now, there have been no new developments in the case and the investigation is still ongoing.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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