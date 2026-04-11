Nancy Guthrie update: Experts say only one way to solve kidnapping case; ‘really sad part…’

More than two months after the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, investigators are still searching for answers, but experts say evolving DNA technology could yet provide a breakthrough in the case.

Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of U.S. journalist and television host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her home in Tucson, Arizona(via REUTERS)

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Speaking on Brian Entin Investigates, genetic genealogist CeCe Moore outlined both the challenges and emerging possibilities tied to forensic analysis. She explained that mixed DNA samples, containing genetic material from multiple individuals, remain one of the biggest hurdles in cases like this.

DNA technology

“I think there are a lot of efforts to be able to improve our ability,” Moore told Brian Entin, of de-convoluting mixed DNA samples. “Because we run into that so often with sexual assaults, or as the technology becomes more sensitive with transfer DNA, the ability to detect the tiniest amount of DNA that someone leaves behind really increases the likelihood you’re going to get a mixture, right? Like on a doorknob, for instance.”

She noted that while companies assisting law enforcement are using whole genome sequencing, “there’s really no good techniques to de-convolute on those.” Still, Moore suggested advancements may come sooner than expected.

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{{^usCountry}} “I suspect that that has been moved up to right now,” she said. “…So I suspect there are a number of people that are working as fast as they can, trying to figure out a way to work with these more complex mixtures. Nancy’s case is certainly the one that is making this a top priority. But it’s something we really need in the field anyway.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I suspect that that has been moved up to right now,” she said. “…So I suspect there are a number of people that are working as fast as they can, trying to figure out a way to work with these more complex mixtures. Nancy’s case is certainly the one that is making this a top priority. But it’s something we really need in the field anyway.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Investigators are also exploring other avenues. Moore pointed out that a second crime scene, such as a vehicle or another location where Nancy may have been taken, could yield cleaner DNA evidence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators are also exploring other avenues. Moore pointed out that a second crime scene, such as a vehicle or another location where Nancy may have been taken, could yield cleaner DNA evidence. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The really sad part is if they find her body, if she’s deceased, that gives them another opportunity,” she added. “And so, I don’t think it’s the end.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The really sad part is if they find her body, if she’s deceased, that gives them another opportunity,” she added. “And so, I don’t think it’s the end.” {{/usCountry}}

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She further emphasized the importance of revisiting existing evidence if no new scene emerges. “If a second crime scene isn’t found soon or Nancy isn’t found soon, then the next best thing would be to return to that known crime scene to see if they can find DNA. Because if he was there for 40 minutes or 42 minutes, which I’ve heard is a theory, then it’s almost impossible not to leave your DNA behind.”

Chris Nanos addresses limitations

Earlier, Chris Nanos, sheriff of Pima County, acknowledged the technical limitations investigators are facing. DNA samples collected from Nancy’s Tucson home were found to be mixed, complicating efforts to match them through national databases.

“Our lab tells us that there are challenges with it,” Nanos said of the Florida lab processing the DNA, per Fox News. “The technology is moving so fast and in such a frenzy that they think some of this stuff will resolve itself just in a matter of weeks, months, or maybe a year.”

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Nancy, 84, the mother of Savannah Guthrie, was last seen at her Tucson home on the evening of January 31. Despite thousands of tips and a $1 million reward offered for information leading to her recovery, authorities have yet to identify a suspect.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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