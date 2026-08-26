Nancy Guthrie update: Savannah Guthrie worries fans in first ‘red carpet’ appearance after kidnapping; ‘getting so thin’

Savannah Guthrie attended the US Open Exhibition Match and videos of her circulated online sparking worries. This marked her first ‘red carpet’ appearance after mother Nancy Guthrie was reported missing.

Savannah Guthrie attends the Roger Federer: An Icon Returns to New York special event at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. (AP Photo)

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The Daily Mail reported that Savannah put on a ‘brave face’ during this ‘red carpet’ appearance. She had gone to Arizona during the early days of the Nancy Guthrie case.

The 84-year-old was reported missing on February 1 and it has been over six months since then without any publicly reported breaks in the case. Savannah, in the meantime, returned to work on the TODAY show in New York and also went to the UK to film a new Wordle based show for NBC.

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie's ‘kidnapping not random’: ‘Caregiver’ drops bombshell revelation; all you need to know – video viral

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{{^usCountry}} Videos of Savannah at the exhibition tennis match were shared widely on social media. She wore a floral printed dress, and her appearance drew a wide variety of reactions online. While some expressed worries, others wanted to reach out to comfort Savannah. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Videos of Savannah at the exhibition tennis match were shared widely on social media. She wore a floral printed dress, and her appearance drew a wide variety of reactions online. While some expressed worries, others wanted to reach out to comfort Savannah. {{/usCountry}}

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Savannah Guthrie videos spark worries among fans

One person commented on the video saying “She is getting so thin. Not knowing what happened to her mom or where her mom is at is really bothering her. I feel so bad for Savannah. This is really taking a toll on her.”

Yet another added “I recognize the sadness in her eyes that comes from losing your beloved mom.” One person empathetically noted “I feel the exact same way! She wasn’t involved. I believe she is the breadwinner, and people in her industry can be replaced easily. I think she is doing her best despite feeling completely wrecked. I’m still puzzled as to why they don’t do certain things, but I feel bad for her. Sad.”

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Yet another person shared a clip of Savannah and wrote “Seeing Savannah Guthrie tonight, I just wanted to give her a hug. Her mother, Nancy Guthrie, has been missing since she was abducted from her Arizona home earlier this year, and her family is still searching for answers. Seeing Savannah in person tonight at the @usopen Blue Carpet, I just felt so much for her and everything her family has been going through. Sending love and hoping they get the answers they deserve.”

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Savannah Guthrie's look and details of tennis game

Savannah Guthrie paired the black floral dress with gold jewelry, which included a heart pendant. She chose clear heels for the occasion. She was joined by husband, Michael Feldman, to whom she's been married since 2014. The game was at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 25.

The 54-year-old Savannah Guthrie had shown up to watch retired tennis legend Roger Federer play against Andy Roddick and Andre Agassi.