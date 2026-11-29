The Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) will begin offering 23-hour weekday trading from December 6. The new overnight trading session will run from 9pm to 4am ET, Monday through Friday.
Combined with existing premarket and after-hours sessions, US stock trading will pause for only one hour each day, from 8pm to 9pm ET, when exchanges settle trades and complete operational processing. The expanded trading schedule will launch on Nasdaq and NYSE Arca, the all-electronic exchange operated by Intercontinental Exchange (ICE).
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Chuck Mack, Nasdaq’s Senior Vice President of North American Markets, said investor behaviour is changing as global participants increasingly expect access to US markets during their own business hours. Nasdaq said the initiative aligns trading hours with global information cycles and international demand.Also Read ‘Accuracy in language’: Trump says SEC could make it mandatory to call AI ‘Super Intelligence’
Global investors drive demand for longer trading
The move follows growing demand from international investors, particularly in Asia, and reflects a broader trend toward round-the-clock financial markets.
The overnight session largely overlaps with business hours across the Asia-Pacific region. Australia’s stock market opens at 6pm ET, while exchanges in Japan and South Korea begin trading around 7pm ET.{{/usCountry}}
The overnight session largely overlaps with business hours across the Asia-Pacific region. Australia’s stock market opens at 6pm ET, while exchanges in Japan and South Korea begin trading around 7pm ET.{{/usCountry}}
Iowa State University finance professor Bidisha Chakrabarty told The Investor's Business Daily that roughly 80% of current overnight US stock trading volume already comes from the Asia-Pacific region, with nearly half originating in South Korea. She said several Korean brokerages are also preparing to offer clients near-24-hour access to US stocks from December 6.
According to the publication, NYSE Chief Product Officer Kevin Tyrrell said the exchange aims to improve transparency.
He said, “It fits with a lot of efforts we're making here to just expand market access. Everything will be reported in real time. If you're trading at two in the morning, you'll see quotes that are real-time.”
The opportunities and the risk
Overnight trading already exists through alternative trading systems (ATS) used by brokerages such as Charles Schwab and Robinhood.
However, it represents less than 1% of total US equity trading volume, according to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The entry of Nasdaq and NYSE is expected to significantly expand participation and liquidity over time.
Chakrabarty said overnight spreads have historically been about three times wider than those during the regular session. “At least in the beginning, this move to 23/5 involves a trade-off: better access, higher cost. Institutions will likely mostly stay in regular hours unless there are breaking-news events in the after-hours.”
She hence advises individual investors to use limit orders and stick to liquid securities.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.