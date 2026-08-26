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Nashville Airport to be renamed after Dolly Parton? All we know amid online petition

Following Dolly Parton's death at 80, a petition to rename Nashville International Airport in her honor is gaining support.

Published on: Aug 26, 2026, 18:07:41 IST
By Shweta Kukreti
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In the wake of Dolly Parton's passing at the age of 80, tributes are flooding in, and a renewed campaign is gaining traction to rename Nashville International Airport in her honor. Tens of thousands have signed a petition advocating for the airport to be designated as "Dolly Parton International Airport."

Who are Lydia Popovich and Dan Dion? All on Dolly Parton petiton

After Dolly Parton's passing, a petition surpasses 54,000 signatures urging Nashville International Airport to be renamed in her honor. (REUTERS)
After Dolly Parton's passing, a petition surpasses 54,000 signatures urging Nashville International Airport to be renamed in her honor. (REUTERS)

The Change.org petition was initiated in January 2025 by Nashville residents Lydia Popovich and Dan Dion, following a separate proposal in the Tennessee Legislature to rename the airport after President Donald Trump. The organizers contended that Parton's extensive contributions to Tennessee and her significant cultural impact on a global scale render her a more appropriate candidate for this recognition.

Also Read: Dolly Parton’s parents and 11 siblings: All we know about Robert Lee and Avie Lee Parton

Deep Dive

What is the Change.org petition to rename Nashville Airport after Dolly Parton about?

The petition advocates for Nashville International Airport to be renamed as 'Dolly Parton International Airport' in honor of her extensive contributions to Tennessee and her cultural impact globally, following her passing.

Why was Dolly Parton chosen as a candidate for renaming the Nashville Airport?

Organizers contended that Dolly Parton's significant cultural influence and philanthropic efforts, particularly her Imagination Library, make her a more appropriate candidate than other proposals, including one to honor President Donald Trump.

How can I support the petition to rename Nashville Airport after Dolly Parton?

You can support the petition by signing it on Change.org, where it has already garnered over 54,000 signatures urging the name change to honor Dolly Parton's legacy.
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As of Tuesday afternoon, the Change.org petition advocating for BNA to be renamed Dolly Parton International Airport has garnered 54,322 signatures.

The petition was initiated on January 21, 2025, during a different initiative in the Tennessee Legislature to rename the airport in honor of President Donald Trump. The organizers highlighted Parton’s impact as a performer, songwriter, and philanthropist, particularly noting her Imagination Library literacy program.

The online petition does not directly alter the name of Nashville International Airport.

Parton’s influence extends far beyond her musical career. She achieved global fame with hits such as Jolene, 9 to 5, Coat of Many Colors, and I Will Always Love You. Additionally, she established the Imagination Library, a program that offers free books to children.

Singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow backs petition

The organizers of the petition state that naming the airport after Parton would be a tribute to her significant contributions to both Tennessee and the global community.

Singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow openly supported the initiative during an Instagram Live discussion with journalist Katie Couric, affirming: "Yes! I think we should!" when inquired about the possibility of renaming the airport in honor of Parton.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shweta Kukreti

Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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