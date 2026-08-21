Natalie Harp to replace Karoline Leavitt? All we know amid Trump's ‘The Best Press Secretary’ post

President Donald Trump allegedly made a humorous remark suggesting that his aide Natalie Harp might take over Karoline Leavitt's role as the next White House Press Secretary.

President Trump reportedly made a joke about Natalie Harp succeeding Karoline Leavitt as press secretary after her departure. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Both women have played significant roles in Trump’s close circle in recent years, with Leavitt recently declaring her departure from her position, an unexpected decision that leaves an important role vacant.

Harp, who serves as the President’s executive assistant, is often seen accompanying Trump and has even been dubbed the “human printer” for her habit of providing the President with printed copies of news articles and social media updates.

Here's what Trump said about Natalie Harp

Deep Dive What role does Natalie Harp play in Donald Trump's administration? Natalie Harp serves as Trump's executive assistant, where she manages his Truth Social account and provides him with printed updates, earning her the nickname 'Human Printer.' Why is there increased scrutiny around Natalie Harp's relationship with Donald Trump? Scrutiny around Harp's relationship with Trump has intensified due to her intimate letters to him and reports of her deep loyalty, which have led some to question the appropriateness of their professional dynamic. How did Laura Loomer defend Natalie Harp amid criticisms? Laura Loomer defended Harp by alleging that negative narratives about her are stemming from jealousy within the White House, arguing that such criticism overlooks Harp's loyalty and dedication.

According to sources who spoke to CNN on Thursday, Trump humorously suggested that he might have Harp, who has recently gained attention for her loyalty to the president, take over for the departing Leavitt.

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