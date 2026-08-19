Natalie Harp's letter to Trump sparks buzz: 5 things to know, ‘You are all that matters to me’

Donald Trump's consistently present and "infatuated" blonde assistant has sent yet another eyebrow-raising letter to the president, reported the New York Times.

Amid scrutiny of Natalie Harp and Trump's bond, some supporters defend her presence as normal for aides (Getty Images via AFP)

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The publication disclosed that following Trump's re-election in 2024, Natalie Harp was set to play a significant role in his new administration. It also revealed adoring letters the young aide penned to her superior, one of which stated, "You are all that matters to me."

With a renewed emphasis on the connection between Harp, 35, and Trump, 80, following a public jab from Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff, the publication has revealed another message that the former cable news host sent to her superior.

Also Read: Kristen Holmes husband and kids: All on CNN reporter's family berated by Trump over Natalie Harp question, ‘Be Quiet’

What we know about Natalie Harp's letters to Trump

In the letters, Harp, who holds the official title of executive assistant to the President, issued apology for trailing behind the Trump's golf cart while he was playing in Scotland. The Times disclosed that its reporters had viewed videos, indicating that Harp was "sprinting great distances" in her effort to ensure he was informed of favorable news stories regarding him. "I also am sorry if I was an embarrassment walking the course in Scotland," she wrote. “I want things to always be right between us. I also know I've been distracted all week (forgetting to eat throughout the days, and even forgetting to sleep, and only catching a couple hours at a time).” She concluded the letter, saying: “With all my heart, Natalie.”

Trump aide Natalie Harp in spotlight

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Deep Dive What do Natalie Harp's letters to Trump reveal about their relationship? Natalie Harp's letters express a strong emotional connection, showcasing her devotion and her desire to ensure everything is 'right' between them, as evidenced by her apologies and expressions of gratitude. Why has Natalie Harp's relationship with Trump drawn comparisons to Eva Braun? Harp's closeness to Trump and unwavering support have led some observers to liken her relationship to that of Eva Braun's with Adolf Hitler, highlighting concerns about the nature of her infatuation. How has Preston Harp characterized his sister's attachment to Trump? Preston Harp has described his sister's relationship with Trump as an 'unhealthy obsession', suggesting it is rooted in their conservative upbringing rather than physical attraction.

{{^usCountry}} Amid rising concerns over the US President and Natalie's bond, some supporters of Trump's MAGAworld assert that it is commonplace for a senior aide to accompany Trump, even during weekends. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amid rising concerns over the US President and Natalie's bond, some supporters of Trump's MAGAworld assert that it is commonplace for a senior aide to accompany Trump, even during weekends. {{/usCountry}}

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Trump took Harp along during his unusual escape attempt on Air Force One in Turkey earlier this summer, abandoning senior Cabinet officials and journalists as he fled in a catering truck due to a perceived threat from Iran. Additionally, there are letters and remarks from her estranged brother, Preston.

In June, during an interview with The Daily Mail, he described his sister's relationship with Trump as “very unhealthy.”

On CNN on Tuesday, he elaborated further, revealing additional embarrassing details. He expressed his belief that she does not possess "a physical attraction" to Trump ("Let's get real," he argued) but acknowledged that she is undoubtedly "infatuated."

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"Trump's best friends are people who are his fan club," he stated. "That's probably why he likes her. And, like, she's good-looking. She's got a good personality... She thinks that he saved her life, so, like, somebody living with that kind of gratitude, that must feel pretty good."