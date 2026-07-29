National Chicken Wing day 2026: Buffalo Wild Wings, Pizza Hut, Wingstop and more offer free wings and big deals

National Chicken Wing Day is being celebrated today, July 29, across the US. Many restaurant chains are marking the occasion by offering free wings, discounts and special limited-time deals to customers.

Celebrate National Chicken Wing Day 2026 with free wings, BOGO offers and discounts from Buffalo Wild Wings, Pizza Hut, Wingstop and more. (Pexel/ Represenatative image) (Pexel)

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The day celebrates one of America's most popular snacks. Chicken wings are loved for their crispy texture and different sauce flavours, making them a favourite at parties, sports events and restaurants. Several well-known restaurant chains have announced special offers. Customers can get free wings, buy-one-get-one deals or discounted prices, depending on the restaurant, according to Times Union.

Where did chicken wings begin?

Known as the birthplace of the chicken wing, Buffalo in New York saw its creation. Fun facts about chicken wings 1964 by Teressa Bellissimo, co-owner of the Anchor Bar. The legend goes that Bellissimo saw chicken wings being used just in soup , and thought of deep frying it before meshing it with hot sauce and butter. And there was the buffalo wings.

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{{^usCountry}} The average American eats about 90 chicken wings every year. Chicken wing consumption reaches its highest level during the Super Bowl. Americans ate around 1.48 billion chicken wings on Super Bowl Sunday alone. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The average American eats about 90 chicken wings every year. Chicken wing consumption reaches its highest level during the Super Bowl. Americans ate around 1.48 billion chicken wings on Super Bowl Sunday alone. {{/usCountry}}

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If those wings were placed end to end, they would circle the centre of the Earth almost three times, according to Times Union. Competitive eater Molly Schuyler holds the chicken wing-eating record mentioned in the report. Schuyler ate 501 chicken wings in just 30 minutes during the 2018 Wing Bowl competition in Philadelphia.

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National Chicken Wing Day restaurant deals

Atomic Wings

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Atomic Wings is offering chicken wings for $1 each. Customers must buy a minimum of 10 wings to get the offer. The promotion is available only at participating locations and while supplies last.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings is giving customers six free wings. Customers can choose either bone-in or boneless wings. The free wings are available with a minimum purchase of $15. Customers must use the promo code 'FREEWINGS' during checkout to claim the offer, according to Times Union. The deal is valid on Wednesday, July 29.

Dave & Buster's

Dave & Buster's is offering boneless wings starting at 50 cents each. Traditional bone-in wings start at $1 each under the promotion.

Outback Steakhouse

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Outback Steakhouse is offering 60 Kookaburra wings for $60. The offer is available for Curbside Take-Away and Outback Delivery orders.

Pilot

Pilot travel centres are offering five jumbo chicken wings for $5. Customers can choose from Traditional, Spicy or Honey Bourbon BBQ flavours. The deal is available only through the Pilot mobile app.

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut is running a buy-one-get-one-free offer on chicken wings. Customers who buy any regular-priced order of boneless or traditional wings can get a second order of equal or lower value free. The offer can be redeemed by using the promo code 'BOGOWINGS'. The code works for online orders and orders placed through the Pizza Hut app. The promotion is available on Wednesday, July 29.

Wingstop

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Wingstop is giving away five free wings with qualifying purchases. Customers must spend at least $10 to qualify for the free wings, as noted by Times Union. The offer requires customers to use the promo code 'FREEWINGS'. Members of the Club Wingstop loyalty programme can redeem the offer multiple times. The Wingstop promotion remains available through Thursday.