National Good Teen Day 2024: All about the January 16 occasion dedicated to America’s youth

The teenage years are a rollercoaster ride for most youngsters, filled with the joy of success, sorrow of losses, blooming romance and perfect friendships. In the United States, National Good Teen Day is observed on January 16 every year. It is a day dedicated to all the teens working hard and making life a little better and easier for those around them. The teenage years are a rollercoaster ride for most youngsters, filled with the joy of success, sorrow of losses, blooming romance and perfect friendships (Pixabay)

History of National Good Teen Day

People began to use the word “teenager” to describe society’s youth toward the end of World War II, in the middle of the 1940s. National Good Teen Day was founded by a group of students and teachers at the Salem City Schools in Salem, Ohio. The day was first celebrated in January 1992.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

The aim of the celebration was to stress the fact that teenagers should not only be considered as problematic. It was an effort to appreciate the good efforts that teens around us consistently make.

The US Congress, along with president Bill Clinton, eventually signed a joint resolution to make this day a day to encourage society's teens and focus on their positive qualities.

President Bill Clinton’s proclamation

In a 1995 proclamation, then-president Clinton wrote, “For many of the 24 million teenagers in the United States today, the future can seem uncertain and distant. Confronted with challenges the likes of which their parents could scarcely have imagined, many of our young people are too busy with the trials of daily life to spend much time hoping and dreaming. But empowered with the courage to try, all teens—even those who may feel troubled and lost—have the potential to succeed.”

He continued, “In return for all they give, teens need our understanding, compassion, and love. They require our attention, and they deserve our respect. America's young people have so much to look forward to, so much to share with our world. With firm guidance and gentle reassurance, we can help teenagers to recognize their strengths and realize their dreams.”

“Now, Therefore, I, William J. Clinton, President of the United States of America, do hereby proclaim January 16, 1995, as National Good Teen Day. I urge all Americans to observe this day with appropriate programs and activities,” he added.