Chatsworth helicopter crash: NBC chopper crashes in Los Angeles during road mishap coverage, anchor confirms

NBC's Colleen Williams on Wednesday confirmed that it was NewsChopper 4 that crashed in LA, killing three. The incident took place near the crash site in Chatsworth where an SUV ploughed into a Metro bus, killing at least two.

Veteran news anchor Colleen Williams confirmed it was the local news station's helicopter that crashed. (Screengrab/X/@Clayton_Sandell)

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During a visibly emotional live coverage on NBC4, veteran news anchor Colleen Williams confirmed it was the local news station's helicopter that crashed.

"We knew it was a news chopper. We knew we'd lost contact with our people out there, and we've just received confirmation," Williams said.

When did the crash occurred

The helicopter crashed around 7 pm near a one-story commercial building in the neighborhood of Chatsworth in the San Fernando Valley, as news crews were covering the bus crash that left at least two people dead and six others injured, according the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Confirming the news of the crash, the Los Angeles Fire Department wrote “Chatsworth AIRCRAFT CRASH/ CRASH IMMINENT 9151 N Mason Avenue.” The incident took place around 7pm between two commercials buildings at 9151 N. Mason Avenue as per reports.

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{{^usCountry}} NBC also reported they were having trouble reaching the pilot and people onboard the helicopter. While three died, one person was moved to a nearby hospital in unknown condition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NBC also reported they were having trouble reaching the pilot and people onboard the helicopter. While three died, one person was moved to a nearby hospital in unknown condition. {{/usCountry}}

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At least one person killed in the helicopter crash was in a parking lot outside a commercial building, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Capt. Branden Silverman said at a news conference. It remains unclear whether the other two fatalities were on the ground or aboard the helicopter, AP reported.

One person was transported to a hospital, though their condition was not immediately known.

Silverman said officials were still working to determine how many people were inside the helicopter when it crashed. He described the aircraft as “pretty well destroyed” and said crews would search through the wreckage to determine the number of victims.

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The crash also sparked fires that damaged at least four cars and two storage containers. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, with more than 50 personnel responding to the scene.

How did the helicopter crash?

As per CBS News, the helicopter seemed to have landed on top of two shipping containers and many vehicles parked in the area. Notably, several choppers were flying over the Chatsworth SUV-Metro bus crash site when the incident took place.

The flames from the chopper crash was reportedly threatening four vehicles nearby. KTLA reported that at least one person has been pulled from the wreckage, as per preliminary information. The total number of injured people is not known and a cause for the chopper crash is not known either.

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An update from CBS News noted that the fire was extinguished and a canopy was erected over one body. The crash is being investigated by the FAA and NTSB.

Deep Dive What caused the NBC News helicopter to crash in Los Angeles? The official cause of the helicopter crash is under investigation by the FAA and NTSB. Initial insights suggest it may have been due to engine failure, as indicated by a low rotor RPM horn and a decrease in engine revs. Who was the pilot of NewsChopper 4 during the crash? While George Marciniw is a veteran helicopter pilot associated with NBC's NewsChopper 4, NBC has not officially confirmed whether he was the pilot aboard during the crash. How many people were killed in the helicopter crash near Chatsworth? Three people died in the helicopter crash, and one additional person was transported to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

Visuals on social media showed the helicopter crash near the Chatsworth site.

One person wrote “Okay I just saw crazy helicopter activity over DTLA all headed toward the valley and it turns out we just NOW simultaneously had two horrific accidents both reportedly in Chatsworth. A metro bus just collided with an SUV in Chatsworth with multiple injuries and deaths. They’re saying they’re trying to get an elderly woman off the bus still. AND ALSO in Chatsworth a HELICOPTER just crashed and burst into flames. It may have been a media helicopter covering the bus crash we don’t know yet. Please PRAY for all involved this is breaking news and we don’t have much information yet.”

Chatsworth SUV-Metro bus accident

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At least two people were killed and six injured after a car ploughed into a bus in the Chatsworth neighborhood, at the intersection of West Nordhoff Street and De Soto Avenue.

The identities of the driver and the victims are not released yet.

(With inputs from AP)