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Nepal’s authorities ask illegal occupiers to vacate public land before Friday; squatters announce protest

Nepal’s authorities ask illegal occupiers to vacate public land before Friday; squatters announce protest

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 06:24 pm IST
PTI |
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Kathmandu, Authorities in Nepal have issued a notice to people living on the river banks and illegally occupied land in Kathmandu to vacate the area before Friday, even as the squatters announce a 3-week protest against the demolition drive.

Nepal’s authorities ask illegal occupiers to vacate public land before Friday; squatters announce protest

Kathmandu District Administration Office issued a notice on Wednesday in this regard as part of its drive for beautification and environmental protection.

The authorities will demolish illegal structures built in public land or river banks starting from Friday, 7 am, the notice said.

Earlier last week, the federal government, in coordination with Kathmandu Metropolitan City, dismantled temporary as well as permanent structures built by landless squatters at the bank of the Bagmati River at Thapathali, Gairigaun, Sinamangal and Manohara areas.

More than 1,500 settlements belonging to the landless settlers have been dismantled during the demolition drive by mobilising thousands of security personnel.

The government has identified some 900 families of displaced people and shifted them to different holding areas, including Dasharath Stadium, Kirtipur and various lodges in the Balaju area for the time being.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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