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Nepal's Ministry of Forests inks deal with WWF for biodiversity conservation

Nepal's Ministry of Forests inks deal with WWF for biodiversity conservation

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 01:15 pm IST
PTI |
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Kathmandu, Nepal's Ministry of Forests and Environment and World Wildlife Fund have inked an agreement to strengthen collaboration on biodiversity conservation and sustainable development across the Himalayan nation.

Nepal's Ministry of Forests inks deal with WWF for biodiversity conservation

The agreement, relating to a Scope of Cooperation , aligns joint efforts with the country's national priorities and global commitments, including key policies and strategies on biodiversity, forests, climate change, wetlands, agriculture, and sustainable development, as well as the Sustainable Development Goals and national planning frameworks, according to a press statement issued by WWF Nepal on Wednesday.

"These policy frameworks collectively stress the conservation of biological resources as a foundation for Nepal's sustainable development. The SoC further recognises the importance of landscape-level strategies and species conservation action plans in guiding effective, on-the-ground implementation," it said.

WWF said that its collaboration with Nepal reflects a shared commitment to protect the Himalayan nation's rich biodiversity while improving lives and livelihoods for communities who depend on nature.

"By aligning resources and expertise, we will enhance the implementation of national policies and ensure that conservation delivers tangible benefits to people and ecosystems alike," Rajendra KC, Chief of Planning, Monitoring and Coordination Division under the forest ministry, said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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