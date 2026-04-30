Kathmandu, Nepal's Ministry of Forests and Environment and World Wildlife Fund have inked an agreement to strengthen collaboration on biodiversity conservation and sustainable development across the Himalayan nation.

Nepal's Ministry of Forests inks deal with WWF for biodiversity conservation

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The agreement, relating to a Scope of Cooperation , aligns joint efforts with the country's national priorities and global commitments, including key policies and strategies on biodiversity, forests, climate change, wetlands, agriculture, and sustainable development, as well as the Sustainable Development Goals and national planning frameworks, according to a press statement issued by WWF Nepal on Wednesday.

"These policy frameworks collectively stress the conservation of biological resources as a foundation for Nepal's sustainable development. The SoC further recognises the importance of landscape-level strategies and species conservation action plans in guiding effective, on-the-ground implementation," it said.

WWF said that its collaboration with Nepal reflects a shared commitment to protect the Himalayan nation's rich biodiversity while improving lives and livelihoods for communities who depend on nature.

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{{^usCountry}} "Through this Scope of Cooperation, we aim to scale impactful, science-based and community-driven solutions across conservation landscapes, contributing to Nepal's national priorities and global environmental commitments," remarked Ghana Shyam Gurung, Country Representative, WWF Nepal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Through this Scope of Cooperation, we aim to scale impactful, science-based and community-driven solutions across conservation landscapes, contributing to Nepal's national priorities and global environmental commitments," remarked Ghana Shyam Gurung, Country Representative, WWF Nepal. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} As per the agreement, the Forest Ministry and the WWF Nepal will jointly design and implement programmes and projects across conservation landscapes and protected areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per the agreement, the Forest Ministry and the WWF Nepal will jointly design and implement programmes and projects across conservation landscapes and protected areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Under the guidance of ministry, "relevant government departments will collaborate closely with WWF Nepal in implementing the SoC. WWF Nepal will also work in coordination with Provincial Ministries of Forests and their entities, including Division Forest Offices and Protected Area Offices , as well as other government agencies," it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the guidance of ministry, "relevant government departments will collaborate closely with WWF Nepal in implementing the SoC. WWF Nepal will also work in coordination with Provincial Ministries of Forests and their entities, including Division Forest Offices and Protected Area Offices , as well as other government agencies," it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As part of this long-term partnership, WWF Nepal will disburse up to USD 40 million over a period of ten years, subject to the availability of funds, to support implementation in conservation landscapes and the country's protected area system. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As part of this long-term partnership, WWF Nepal will disburse up to USD 40 million over a period of ten years, subject to the availability of funds, to support implementation in conservation landscapes and the country's protected area system. {{/usCountry}}

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"By aligning resources and expertise, we will enhance the implementation of national policies and ensure that conservation delivers tangible benefits to people and ecosystems alike," Rajendra KC, Chief of Planning, Monitoring and Coordination Division under the forest ministry, said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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