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Nepal's top court directs govt not to evict squatters without proper rehabilitation plan

Nepal's top court directs govt not to evict squatters without proper rehabilitation plan

Published on: May 08, 2026 10:29 pm IST
PTI |
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Kathmandu, Nepal's Supreme Court on Friday issued an interim order directing Prime Minister Balendra Shah-led government not to remove squatters without a proper rehabilitation plan.

Nepal's top court directs govt not to evict squatters without proper rehabilitation plan

A joint bench of Justices Kumar Regmi and Nityananda Pandey issued the interim order to this effect on Friday, according to court officials.

The order states that any action involving the removal of squatters or informal settlers and their relocation elsewhere must strictly follow legal procedures, taking into account the risk of irreparable harm to their constitutional rights, including education, health and housing, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.

The bench also warned of a humanitarian crisis if such actions continue without proper safeguards.

Gopal Ranpaheli and Gen Z leaders, including Tanuja Pandey and Majid Ansari, had filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court on April 25, seeking a halt to the government's move to evict landless squatters.

They demanded that the government halt the eviction of landless squatters from their settlement in Kathmandu's Thapathali, Manohara, Sinnamangal, or any other place on the banks of rivers across the country.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
kathmandu eviction supreme court nepal
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