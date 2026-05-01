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Nepal's top leadership stresses unity, peace on Buddha Purnima

Nepal's top leadership stresses unity, peace on Buddha Purnima

Updated on: May 01, 2026 02:03 pm IST
PTI |
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Kathmandu, National unity can be strengthened by following Lord Buddha's guiding principles of tolerance and mutual goodwill, Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel said on Friday, on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

Nepal's top leadership stresses unity, peace on Buddha Purnima

The Himalayan nation is observing the 2570th Buddha Jayanti, or the birth anniversary of Lord Buddha, who was born in Lumbini, Nepal, around the 6th century BC.

Buddha Jayanti is celebrated on Baishakh Poornima or the full moon day in the month of Baishakh of the Lunar calendar every year.

The birth anniversary of the Buddha, regarded as the messenger of non-violence and peace, is being celebrated across the country with hopes for peace.

Traditional pujas are performed by Buddhists, with lamas and Buddhist gurus conducting ceremonies in Chaityas, monasteries, viharas, and other sacred sites.

Various programmes are being organised at important pilgrimage sites like Lumbini, Swayambhu, and Bouddha to commemorate the day.

In his message on the occasion, President Ramchandra Paudel said that national unity could be further strengthened by maintaining tolerance and mutual goodwill amid religious, social and cultural diversities, abiding by the messages and guiding principles of Lord Buddha, the proponent of non-violence and peace.

The celebration held on the eve of Buddha Jayanti featured a painting exhibition by school students, chanting of prayers by monks from Nepal and India and a vibrant cultural evening.

On the occasion, a Buddhism-themed Kathak dance was performed by a troupe from ICCR, India, headed by Deepti Gupta and a musical presentation by a Nepali band led by sarod maestro Suresh Raj Bajracharya.

Lumbini Province Governor Krishna Bahadur Ghartimagar was the chief guest on the occasion.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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