Netflix down: Users report ‘title not available to watch instantly’ error

Netflix is currently down for hundreds of users across the United States. Many users reported encountering a “title not available to watch instantly” error message while trying to stream content. As of 9:40 p.m. EDT, outage-tracking site DownDetector had logged over 75,000 reports. Netflix is down in US(Unsplash)

What users are saying

DownDetector quickly filled with user complaints.

“Getting an error message “This title is not available to watch instantly. Please try another title.” This happens when selecting anything to watch,” one person reported.

Another wrote, “Netflix just crashed and burned in me watching anime...wth. Won't work on any device.”

A third user reported, "I'm getting "This title is not available to watch instantly" for anything I play on all my devices."

What does the error mean?

According to Netflix's website, the ‘Sorry, this title cannot be watched instantly at this time' error message typically indicates that “there is an issue with data stored on your device stops Netflix from playing.”

Social media reactions -

On X (formerly Twitter), users voiced their frustration and confusion.

One user expressed, “Netflix being down is very annoying for me personally.”

Another wrote, “is Netflix down or something. I'll lose my mind if im not distracted back in two seconds.”

A third user wrote, “Netflix going down at the very end of my show is extremely rude.”

Another user wrote, “Is Netflix down? I took a break from rewatching The Walking Dead earlier and I comeback to this error? I want to watch my shows!!"

Netflix has not yet responded to the outage reports.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information