New Bill Clinton, Epstein photo revealed after deposition; ‘not shamed at all’

“I’m just saying [he was] not chastised at all as a result of Lewinsky,” she claimed. Clinton's team have not commented on Megyn Kelly's latest claims yet.

“I’m not saying this is a crime,” she said on the ‘Megyn Kelly Show’ on Thursday. “Bill was not shamed at all — after the Monica Lewinsky scandal — out of his hound dog behavior, to put it mildly. Yes, he is looking down the chest of my friend, Meg Florence, and that’s my other friend in the foreground, Abby Rittman. He’s basically got his hand on her side boob,” Kelly further alleged.

Just as Bill Clinton testified before the House of Representatives Oversight Committee as part of the Epstein probe, a decades-old photo of him and the convicted sex financier surfaced. Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly claimed that the photo shows the former president ‘looking down the chest’ of one of her young friends. She further flashed the image of Clinton, from 1999, when he was president. She told her viewers that the Democrat was ogling a known person at the Bombay Club in Washington, DC, soon after he was impeached over the Monica Lewinsky sex scandal.

Bill Clinton testifies in Epstein probe Meanwhile, Clinton told the House of Representatives Oversight Committee on Friday that he 'saw nothing that gave me pause' when he spent time with Epstein.

In a prepared statement, Clinton added that he would not have flown on the late financier's plane if he had known about his alleged sex trafficking of underage girls, and would have reported him if he did.

"We are only here because he hid it from everyone so well for so long," Clinton said.

The panel's Republican chairman, James Comer, said he would ask the former president about the photos released by the Justice Department. The committee is also expected to press Clinton about Epstein's involvement with his and Hillary's charitable foundation.

Comer said video of Hillary Clinton's testimony could be released as soon as Friday. Comer repeatedly has said the Clintons are not accused of wrongdoing.

Both Clintons accuse Republicans of conducting a partisan exercise designed to protect Trump from scrutiny, noting that others in the inquiry were allowed to submit written statements rather than testify in person.

Democrats say the panel should also subpoena Trump, whose name appears frequently in the Epstein-related files, as well as Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who has admitted to visiting Epstein's private island. Trump socialized extensively with Epstein in the 1990s and 2000s and says he broke off ties before Epstein's 2008 conviction. Comer has ruled out a Trump appearance.

“I don't like seeing him deposed,” Trump said of Clinton. “But they certainly went after me more than that.”

Clinton flew on Epstein's plane several times in the early 2000s after he left office and before Epstein's 2008 conviction of soliciting prostitution from a minor. A tranche of millions of documents released by the Justice Department includes photos of Clinton with women whose faces are redacted.

“I saw nothing, and I did nothing wrong,” Clinton said.

His testimony follows that of his wife, Hillary Clinton, who told the panel on Thursday that she did not remember ever meeting Epstein and had nothing to share about his sex crimes.

She said she was also asked about UFOs and a 2016-era conspiracy theory during the seven-hour session.