A group of Democratic lawmakers in the US House of Representatives has introduced legislation that could allow certain immigrants living under final deportation orders to seek green cards after spending at least a decade in the country.

New US bill seeks Green Cards for some immigrants under deportation orders. (Unsplash) more less

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It proposes to change federal immigration law as the Trump administration continues its deportation drive.

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The Protect Our Neighbors Act was introduced on November 19 by Representatives Lateefah Simon, John Garamendi, Zoe Lofgren and Juan Vargas, all Democrats from California. The bill was referred to the House Judiciary Committee on the same day and has not become law.

The proposal has two main provisions: it would make final orders of removal expire after 10 years, subject to possible renewal, and create a separate route for certain people with long-standing removal orders to apply for lawful permanent resident status.

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What the Protect Our Neighbors Act proposes

{{^usCountry}} Under the bill, a final order of removal would expire 10 years after it was issued. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the bill, a final order of removal would expire 10 years after it was issued. {{/usCountry}}

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The Department of Homeland Security could ask an immigration judge to renew an expired order, but would have to establish, through clear and convincing evidence, that a significant reason for the delay was unrelated to administrative or funding problems and that renewal was in the public interest based on new evidence.

The legislation would also allow a person whose removal order had expired and had not been renewed to petition US Citizenship and Immigration Services for any lawful status for which they were eligible.

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They would need to have been continuously physically present in the United States for at least 10 years and not have been convicted of an offence carrying a possible sentence of more than one year. The order could not be renewed while the petition was pending.

A separate provision would allow the attorney general or homeland security secretary to cancel certain removal, exclusion or deportation orders and grant eligible applicants lawful permanent resident status.

This green card provision would apply only to people whose orders were based on specified immigration violations under the Immigration and Nationality Act.

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Applicants would have to show that they had not been removed during the 10 years after the order was issued and had complied with an order of supervision or conditional release without absconding.

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They would also have to meet the bill’s inadmissibility restrictions, submit a certified copy of their most recent federal income tax return and pay a single application fee capped at $1,200.

Harjit Kaur’s deportation cited as reason for legislation

In its announcement of the bill, Simon’s office said an estimated 1.19 million people in the United States were living with final orders of removal. It also stressed that such an order does not necessarily mean a person will be deported immediately, as removal can be delayed or suspended for years.

The lawmakers cited the case of Harjit Kaur, a 73-year-old Sikh woman from California, as an example of why they believe the legislation is needed.

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According to the announcement, Kaur had lived and worked in California for more than 30 years before she was detained during a routine immigration check-in and deported to India last year.

Simon said the bill would give long-term residents such as Kaur an opportunity to move beyond final removal orders and continue building their lives in the United States.

Kaur’s family described her as a central figure in their family and community, saying she had raised her children and later helped raise her grandchildren during her more than three decades in the country.

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The proposal does not offer an automatic green card to everyone who has lived in the US for 10 years or has a deportation order. Eligibility would depend on the specific grounds behind the order and the conditions set out in the legislation.

The bill is at an early stage in Congress. It was referred to the House Judiciary Committee after its introduction, and would need to pass both chambers and be signed by the president before any of its proposed changes could take effect.