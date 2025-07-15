Search
Tuesday, Jul 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

New ICE Policy Blocks Detained Migrants From Seeking Bond

WSJ
Published on: Jul 15, 2025 03:28 PM IST

The policy shift will apply to all immigrants who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border illegally, no matter when they did so.

WASHINGTON—The Trump administration is attempting to make millions of immigrants living in the country illegally ineligible to be released from detention on bond as they fight their deportation cases, according to an administration official familiar with the matter.

An immigrant is detained by ICE agents in New York. PREMIUM
An immigrant is detained by ICE agents in New York.

The policy shift, issued under what’s known as interim guidance by acting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Todd Lyons last week, will apply to all immigrants who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border illegally, no matter when. Lyons told officers in a memo that such immigrants should remain in detention throughout their deportation proceedings, which can stretch for months or even years, according to the official, who had been briefed on the memo.

The move marks a significant departure from decades of practice, when immigration judges had the latitude to release someone from detention on a bond if they weren’t deemed a flight risk. Immigration law states that all immigrants in the country illegally must be detained while their fates are decided, but with limited beds available in ICE jails, the government had considered the law effectively impossible to enforce.

The Washington Post on Monday evening earlier reported on the new policy.

Roughly 57,800 people were in ICE detention as of June 29, according to data from the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse at Syracuse University, known as TRAC.

With a coming infusion of tens of billions of dollars from President Trump’s signature tax and spending package, ICE is hoping to expand its detention capacity to 100,000 beds, up from roughly 40,000 under the Biden administration. Trump administration officials hope to soon begin stepping up deportation efforts, which have lagged behind in the early months of Trump’s second term.

Immigration officials asked the general counsel’s office at the Department of Homeland Security, ICE’s parent agency, to reconsider the longstanding policy of allowing immigrants to be released on bond, given that the agency will soon have the capacity to detain them, the administration official said. A small number of people might still be released from detention, Lyons wrote, but those decisions will now be made by an ICE officer rather than a judge.

The legal interpretation ICE is now using has faced previous legal challenges in Washington state, where advocates say immigration court judges in Tacoma for years denied bond to almost all of the immigrants there who have entered the country illegally.

A spokesperson for ICE didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Write to Michelle Hackman at michelle.hackman@wsj.com and Victoria Albert at victoria.albert@wsj.com

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / New ICE Policy Blocks Detained Migrants From Seeking Bond
All Access.
One Subscription.

Get 360° coverage—from daily headlines
to 100 year archives.

E-Paper
Full Archives
Full Access to
HT App & Website
Games
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On