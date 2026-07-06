New Jersey floods: Scary videos show cars submerged in Ocean Avenue after Tri-State flooding; watch

Heavy rain and storms are causing serious trouble across the Tri-State Area on Monday. Flash flood warnings have been issued in several places, and scary videos of the flooding in New Jersey are already surfacing online.

Flash flood warnings are in effect across the Tri-State Area as heavy rain triggers dangerous flooding. (Unsplash/ Representative Image)

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The rain is expected to continue all day, with thunderstorms likely to join in during the afternoon. Because of this, Monday has been marked as a First Alert Weather Day.

Flood watch

A Flood Watch is in place for the entire Tri-State Area through Tuesday morning.

Flash Flood Warnings have been issued for:

Hunterdon, Mercer and Somerset counties in New Jersey until 1:15pm.

Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau County until 1:30pm.

Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth and Ocean counties in New Jersey until 2:45pm.

Monmouth and Middlesex counties in New Jersey until 3:15pm.

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{{^usCountry}} Even though the extreme heat has passed, the air is still very humid. Because of this high moisture in the air, heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue through Monday, as per CBS News. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Even though the extreme heat has passed, the air is still very humid. Because of this high moisture in the air, heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue through Monday, as per CBS News. {{/usCountry}}

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Torrential downpours are the biggest worry, with rainfall rates possibly hitting 2 inches per hour at times. This is why the flood risk is so high.

The rain and storms will arrive in waves. A very heavy round is expected in the early hours of Monday morning, followed by more rounds through the day. Thick clouds and rain will keep it cool, with the high only reaching the lower 70s.

Here are videos of flooding:

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How much rain will fall?

The worst of the rain is expected Sunday night into Monday but showers could continue through Tuesday afternoon. Total rainfall from this storm is expected to average between 3 to 4 inches, with some areas getting even more, according to CBS News. Temperatures are expected to climb back to the mid and upper 80s after Tuesday.

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What city officials are saying

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and city emergency officials have asked New Yorkers to prepare for heavy rain, thunderstorms and possible flooding on Monday.

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“City workers are doing everything possible to prepare for this storm- clearing catch basins, inspecting flood-prone neighborhoods, reaching out to New Yorkers living in basement apartments and positioning emergency response teams across the five boroughs,” Mamdani said.

Flash flood warning issued for Philadelphia and Camden County

As per a flash flood warning shared on X, local law enforcement reported flooding with several road closures in Philadelphia and Camden County at 12:44pm EDT. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain had already fallen, with up to 0.5 inches more possible in the warned area. Flash flooding was already happening at the time of the warning.

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The warning described the hazard as “life threatening flash flooding caused by thunderstorms,” with the source listed as law enforcement. The impact was described as “life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.”

Areas that may see flash flooding include Philadelphia, Camden, Gloucester City, Bensalem, Chester, West Deptford, Bellmawr, Yeadon, Woodbury, Riverside, Palmyra and Folcroft. People attending Lemon Hill were told to seek shelter immediately.