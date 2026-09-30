New Mexico and Arizona flooding update: Flash flood videos emerge as evacuations ordered

Flash flooding is underway in parts of New Mexico and Arizona, with officials warning residents in some areas to evacuate as heavy rain continues across the Southwest.

Flash flooding is underway in parts of New Mexico and Arizona. (Representational Image/ UnSplash)

An evacuation order has been issued for parts of Doña Ana County, New Mexico, amid reports of the imminent failure of McLeod Dam.

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The emergency comes as moisture from the remnants of Hurricane Polo increases the risk of flooding across parts of the Southwest and Southern Plains.

New Mexico flooding

Severe flash flooding is underway between Garfield and Salem in Doña Ana County after officials warned of the imminent failure of McLeod Dam.

Residents of Rincon, Salem and Garfield have been urged to evacuate low-lying areas immediately and move to safer locations.

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{{^usCountry}} Elsewhere in New Mexico, a Flash Flood Warning is in effect for parts of Socorro County until 7:45 p.m. MDT Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Elsewhere in New Mexico, a Flash Flood Warning is in effect for parts of Socorro County until 7:45 p.m. MDT Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the National Weather Service, trained weather spotters reported water flowing across roads on White Sands Missile Range in southeastern Socorro County at around 4:55 p.m. MDT. Radar estimates indicated that up to 2 inches of rain had fallen, with another inch possible in the warned area.

“Flash flooding is already occurring,” the warning stated.

Areas at risk in Socorro County

The warning covers areas including:

Socorro

San Antonio

Bosque Del Apache Refuge

Bingham

Escondida

Lemitar

Laborcita

Luis Lopez

It also includes portions of several major highways.

Interstate 25: Mile Markers 103-146, 148-150 and near Mile Marker 154.

Highway 380: Mile Markers 1-35.

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Arizona flooding

Flash flooding is also affecting parts of Pima County in southern Arizona, with several roads closed as officials respond to rising water.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has closed S. Houghton Road in both directions from Andrada Road to just south of Andrada High School. Officials have also closed East Sahuarita Road and South Wilmot Road.

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The National Weather Service in Tucson issued a Flash Flood Warning for northwestern Cochise County and east-central Pima County until 6:30 p.m. MDT Tuesday.

Areas at risk in Arizona

The warning includes Tucson, Sahuarita, Green Valley, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Drexel Heights, Tanque Verde, Vail, Corona de Tucson, Three Points and the Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation.

Other locations include East Sahuarita, San Xavier Community, Summit, Tucson International Airport, Saguaro National Park East, Valencia West, Rita Ranch, Mescal, San Xavier Mission and Madera Canyon.

Highways under the warning

The warning covers portions of:

Interstate 19: Mile Markers 31-57

Interstate 10: Mile Markers 266-299

Route 83: Mile Markers 37-58

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Residents in areas affected by the warnings are urged to follow instructions from local officials and avoid driving through flooded roads. Even shallow moving water can sweep vehicles off the road.