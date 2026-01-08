New Minnesota ICE shooting video angle emerges; ‘officer acting in self-defense’

A new video angle, showing an ICE officer fatally shooting a Minneapolis motorist on Wednesday, has emerged on social media. The slow-motion clip has raised concerns, with commentators claiming that the woman (victim) was trying to ram the car into the agent when he shot in ‘self-defense’. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said that the agent fired ‘defensive’ shots. Federal agents gather near a vehicle with a bullet hole the windshield after its driver was shot by a U.S. immigration agent (REUTERS)

The shooting took place in a residential neighborhood, just about a mile from where George Floyd was killed by police in 2020. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, during a visit to Texas, said that the incident was an ‘act of domestic terrorism’ carried out against ICE officers by a woman who ‘attempted to run them over and rammed them with her vehicle. An officer of ours acted quickly and defensively, shot, to protect himself and the people around him’.

Self-defense? The DHS said that the woman attempted to ‘run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them—an act of domestic terrorism’.

“An ICE officer, fearing for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement and the safety of the public, fired defensive shots. He used his training and saved his own life and that of his fellow officers. The alleged perpetrator was hit and is deceased. The ICE officers who were hurt are expected to make full recoveries,” the statement on X, platform formerly known as Twitter, read.

Social media commentators, meanwhile, posted new slow-motion videos of the incident, making similar claims.