US Army veteran, ISIS flag in van: What we know about the New Orleans attacker
At least 15 people were killed and more than 35 were injured after a pickup truck slammed into a crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans.
At least 15 people were killed and more than 30 were injured after a pickup truck slammed into a crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans on Wednesday.
The driver, identified as 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, crashed the vehicle, then opened fire and was killed in a shootout with police.
According to the police, the incident took place at around 3:15 am (local time) in the heart of the French Quarter, which was packed with people celebrating the start of New Year.
Jabbar drove a white Ford F-150 electric pickup into a group of pedestrians, then exited and was killed in an exchange of gunfire with police.
Also Read | New Orleans mayor says New Year's Day mass carnage at Bourbon Street a 'terrorist attack'
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has said it is probing the incident as ‘an act of terrorism’. Two homemade bombs were also found, according to the security agency.
New Orleans attack: Here's what we know about the attacker
- The FBI identified the attacker as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old US citizen from Texas and Army veteran.
- Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick described Jabbar as a "terrorist," while the FBI said "an ISIS flag was located in the vehicle", according to AFP.
- "The FBI is working to determine the subject's potential associations and affiliations with terrorist organizations," the FBI said in a statement about Jabbar.
- Jabbar appeared to have been a real estate agent working in Houston and had served as an IT specialist in the military.
Also Read | ‘Pure act of evil’: Trump blames illegal immigration for New Orleans attack as Biden blasted for ‘tone deaf’ response
- In a video on YouTube posted four years ago, Jabbar can be seen boasting of his skills as a "fierce negotiator" as he advertised his property management services to potential clients.
- Criminal records reported by the New York Times show that Jabbar had two previous charges for minor offences -- one in 2002 for theft and another in 2005 for driving with an invalid license.
- Jabbar was twice-married, according to the newspaper, with his second marriage ending in divorce in 2022 when he detailed experiencing financial problems in an email to his wife's lawyer.
- The FBI has confirmed that Jabbar was a US army veteran but did not detail his role. The agency said it believed he had been honourably discharged.
(Inputs from AP, Reuters)