US Army veteran, ISIS flag in van: What we know about the New Orleans attacker

At least 15 people were killed and more than 30 were injured after a pickup truck slammed into a crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans on Wednesday. The suspect was identified as US-born Shamsud Din Jabbar. (Photo credit: obtained by the New York Post / AP)

The driver, identified as 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, crashed the vehicle, then opened fire and was killed in a shootout with police.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 3:15 am (local time) in the heart of the French Quarter, which was packed with people celebrating the start of New Year.

Jabbar drove a white Ford F-150 electric pickup into a group of pedestrians, then exited and was killed in an exchange of gunfire with police.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has said it is probing the incident as ‘an act of terrorism’. Two homemade bombs were also found, according to the security agency.

New Orleans attack: Here's what we know about the attacker

