‘Pure act of evil’: Trump blames illegal immigration for New Orleans attack as Biden blasted for ‘tone deaf’ response

US President-elect Donald Trump denounced the Wednesday's deadly truck attack on a crowd of revelers in New Orleans as a “pure act of evil” and linked it to illegal immigration -- the issue that took central stage in the 2024 election. Trump assured that the his administration will fully support the City of New Orleans as “they investigate and recover from this act of pure evil!”(AP)

“When I said that the criminals coming in are far worse than the criminals we have in the country... it turned out to be true,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. However, police have not revealed the citizenship or identity of the suspect.

The crime rate in the country, according to Trump, “is at a level that nobody has ever seen.” “Our hearts are with all of the innocent victims and their loved ones, including the brave officers of the New Orleans Police Department,” he added while extending sympathies to the victims' families.

According to sources who spoke to Fox News, the suspect who killed at least ten people and injured over 30 partygoers in New Orleans crossed the border in his truck through Eagle Pass, Texas, two days ago.

Trump assured that his administration will fully support the city of New Orleans as “they investigate and recover from this act of pure evil!”

Biden faces ire for ‘tone deaf’ response

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has come under fire for his “tone deaf” reaction to the tragedy that occurred overnight.

“Happy New Year, folks,” Biden's posted on X on the first day of2025at 10 a.m. ET.

Social media users blasted him for “heartless” mistake, and called his post insensitive.

“Joe Biden is a heartless pos,” one X user commented. “People lost their lives in a terror attack, and he just tweeted 'Happy New Year, Folks.' Jan 20th can't come fast enough.”

“This is President Joe Biden’s first post of the day. No mention of New Orleans or the victims. [Shaking my head],” another said.

“It's utterly clumsy and tone deaf,” a third user chimed in.

The White House said in a statement that Biden met with Democratic Mayor LaToya Cantrell of New Orleans on Wednesday morning to provide "full federal support" following the horrific incident.

Biden has been updated about all the “latest developments” and will continue to receive further updates, it said.

The FBI is probing the incident by collaborating with state and local authorities.