Around 300,000 legal immigrants in the United States are at risk of losing their Medicare coverage under new eligibility restrictions introduced by President Donald Trump's tax and spending law, with the Social Security Administration (SSA) already sending termination notices to affected beneficiaries.

300,000 legal immigrants may lose Medicare under Trump's new law. (Unsplash) more less

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The changes, which are set to take effect in 2027, could strip older and disabled immigrants of federal health insurance despite years of working and paying taxes in the country, according to a report by The Washington Post published on November 24.

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The affected group includes refugees, people granted asylum, individuals with temporary protected status (TPS) and victims of human trafficking who previously qualified for Medicare through their work history.

Some beneficiaries also have end-stage renal disease and depend on the programme for dialysis treatment.

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According to the report, the SSA has sent letters warning recipients that they may no longer qualify because of changes in federal law.

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{{^usCountry}} "A review of our records shows you may no longer qualify for Medicare due to a change in the law," the letters state, according to a redacted copy obtained by The Washington Post. Trump's law narrows Medicare eligibility for immigrants {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "A review of our records shows you may no longer qualify for Medicare due to a change in the law," the letters state, according to a redacted copy obtained by The Washington Post. Trump's law narrows Medicare eligibility for immigrants {{/usCountry}}

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The restrictions are part of H.R. 1, also known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), which congressional Republicans passed in July 2025.

The legislation limits Medicare eligibility to four categories of noncitizens: lawful permanent residents (green card holders), certain Cuban and Haitian entrants, migrants from specific countries covered by treaties, while US citizens and nationals also remain eligible.

Supporters of the law say the changes are necessary to protect the integrity of federal benefit programmes and ensure that benefits reach the populations for whom they were intended.

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However, immigration and healthcare advocates have raised concerns about the impact on immigrants who have lived and worked in the US for years. The affected population largely comprises refugees and people granted asylum who underwent federal vetting before receiving humanitarian protection.

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Some have already been approved for green cards but are still waiting for permanent residency documents because of processing delays. The group has collectively paid more than $6 billion into Medicare, according to federal data estimates cited by the newspaper.

Beneficiaries have 30 days to appeal termination

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The notices inform recipients that they can challenge the decision by contacting an SSA hotline or submitting documents showing that their immigration status has changed.

However, advocates fear some beneficiaries may not appeal within the 30-day window.