New York inflation refund checks: Who is eligible, how much money will you receive

The State of New York's lawmakers have now reached a deal on April 28 to hand over inflation refund checks to 8 million taxpayers in the region. This is part of New York’s $254 billion budget framework, and will make it the first time that New Yorkers will receive inflation refund checks. New Yorkers to receive inflation refund checks?(Unsplash/representative )

What are the inflation refund checks all about?

New Yorkers grappling with inflation will soon receive relief through one-time “inflation refund” checks, part of the state’s $254 billion FY 2026 budget. Eligible individuals earning under $75,000 get $200, while those earning up to $150,000 receive $150. Joint filers under $300,000 qualify for $400 . Payments, funded by surplus sales tax revenue from rising prices, aim to ease cost-of-living pressures.

During a press briefing, Governor Hochul framed the checks as “real money back” for families. No application is needed and eligibility hinges on just 2024 tax data, with distribution starting 2025. During the briefing, Hochul was quoted as saying, “I can’t stop inflation. It’s one thing we cannot do here in the State of New York, but I know this: Everyone across the state paid more over the last few years because inflation drove up prices.”

How much will New York's residents receive?

Under the deal reached by Gov. Hochul and the state lawmakers, every individual New Yorker who filed their taxes in 2024 and can’t be claimed as a dependent, is eligible for the refund. Another criteria is that the indiduals must make below $150,000 a year. Here's a detailed breakdown:

1. Joint filers earning up to $150,000 will receive $400

2. Joint filers earning between $150,000 to $300,000 will receive $300

3. Single filers and heads of household earning up to $75,000 will receive $200

4. Single filers and heads of household earning between $75,000 to $150,000 will receive $150

Why are inflation refund checks a necessity?

“When you have a sales tax on a product, you paid more than you ever thought you would because of inflation. So the state collected more than we anticipated in sales tax revenue,” Hochul continued, justifying the need for such inflation refund checks for New Yorkers.

The refunds join broader affordability efforts, including middle-class tax cuts and universal school meals, projected to save households up to $5,000 annually . For many, it’s a lifeline amid stubbornly high grocery and housing costs. According to Governor Kathy Hochul, “New Yorkers deserve a break”.