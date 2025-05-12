New York state bans these vehicles from public roads: See the full list

With warmer weather on the horizon, New Yorkers are gearing up for outdoor adventures—but before hitting the trails or backroads, New York State officials are urging residents to be mindful of strict regulations on recreational vehicles. Whether it's ATVs, dirt bikes, or snowmobiles stored away since winter, using them improperly could lead to fines or legal trouble. New York officials urge residents to adhere to strict recreational vehicle laws as outdoor activities increase.(Representative Image--Unsplash)

Vehicles banned on roads in New York State

The list of vehicles prohibited on roads in New York is long, however, the law states, “You cannot register or operate any of the motorized devices from the list below on any street, highway, parking lot, sidewalk, or another area in New York State that allows public motor vehicle traffic. You may be arrested if you do."

The law prohibits driving many out-of-the-ordinary vehicles on the sidewalk or in public, such as golf carts, dirt bikes and lawnmowers, as reported by The Mirror US. The list of vehicles banned from the roads of New York includes, but is not limited to:

Dirtbikes

According to the law of New York, Dirtbikes are defined as “A motorcycle designed for use on off-road trails or in off-road competitions. Unless exempt, these vehicles must be registered as ATVs.”

Golf Carts

The law states that Golf Carts are “small motorised device with three or four wheels designed to carry people. You cannot register a golf cart as an ATV. Many low-speed vehicles are similar in appearance to a golf cart and can be registered and driven on New York State highways"

Lawnmowers

“A self-propelled machine operated by a person in a seated or standing position originally or primarily designed for cutting grass on a lawn,” is defined as a lawnmower by the law.

Go-kart

A go-kart is defined as a “a small, motorised device with four wheels, created for off-road use. You can’t register a go-kart as a motor vehicle or ATV because a go-kart doesn’t have the same equipment,” by the law.

Violating New York State’s recreational vehicle laws can carry serious consequences, including steep fines, the suspension of your driver’s license, and in some cases, even jail time. These penalties apply to a range of infractions—from operating unregistered ATVs to riding on prohibited public lands or roads.

With enforcement expected to increase during the busy summer months, officials are urging residents and visitors alike to familiarise themselves with the full list of regulations, available on the New York State government’s official website.