New York, Chef Vikas Khanna became the first Indian in New York State to be honoured during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month for his outstanding, inspiring artistic and culinary contributions.

New York state Gov honours Indian chef Vikas Khanna for his culinary contributions

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Last week, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul conferred a "Special Citation" on Khanna during the commemoration of AI Heritage Month in the state capital, Albany.

Khanna, in a post on social media, described the honour as "deeply emotional and humbling" and added, "what makes this recognition even more meaningful is that it marks the first time an Indian has received this honour in New York State history."

Noting that AI is the fastest-growing community in the United States, representing more than 25 million people, cultures, stories, struggles, and dreams, Khanna said, "This was never just a personal milestone. It was a statement of hope, identity, representation, and the power of diversity."

In his remarks at the event on May 9, Khanna said that "to bring an Indian chef to this table, this is not just an honour for me, it's a representation - that our stories matter, our culture matters."

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{{^usCountry}} He said New York City thrives and becomes a beacon of hope for the world "because we protect the most vulnerable and in this city, most of the time, the immigrants are the most vulnerable." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said New York City thrives and becomes a beacon of hope for the world "because we protect the most vulnerable and in this city, most of the time, the immigrants are the most vulnerable." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Governor Hochul celebrated AI Heritage Month in Albany, emphasising unity against divisive hate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Governor Hochul celebrated AI Heritage Month in Albany, emphasising unity against divisive hate. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She also highlighted that diverse cultures strengthen New York and promised to fight for and protect migrant communities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also highlighted that diverse cultures strengthen New York and promised to fight for and protect migrant communities. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Honouring Khanna's journey from Amritsar to New York's, the citation described him as a "global culinary icon." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Honouring Khanna's journey from Amritsar to New York's, the citation described him as a "global culinary icon." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "New York State is proud to join in honouring Vikas Khanna for his outstanding contributions and inspiring commitment to artistic, culinary and personal excellence," the citation said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "New York State is proud to join in honouring Vikas Khanna for his outstanding contributions and inspiring commitment to artistic, culinary and personal excellence," the citation said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sibu Nair, New York's AI Affairs Director, stated Governor Hochul proudly hosted diverse communities to celebrate AI Heritage Month and recognise their tremendous daily contributions across the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sibu Nair, New York's AI Affairs Director, stated Governor Hochul proudly hosted diverse communities to celebrate AI Heritage Month and recognise their tremendous daily contributions across the state. {{/usCountry}}

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Last month, the Amritsar-born Chef was named by TIME magazine to its 2026 list of the '100 Most Influential People' in the world.

The TIME profile for Khanna described him as a "man of extraordinary heart."

In the TIME profile, award-winning chef Eric Ripert praised Vikas Khanna's global generosity and unique ability to use food as a universal language, connecting diverse people to build bridges and foster understanding.

Khanna carries his culture with "immense pride", sharing the richness of Indian traditions while making them accessible and meaningful to a global audience, TIME said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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