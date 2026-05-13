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New York state Gov honours Indian chef Vikas Khanna for his culinary contributions

New York state Gov honours Indian chef Vikas Khanna for his culinary contributions

Updated on: May 13, 2026 10:55 am IST
PTI |
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New York, Chef Vikas Khanna became the first Indian in New York State to be honoured during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month for his outstanding, inspiring artistic and culinary contributions.

New York state Gov honours Indian chef Vikas Khanna for his culinary contributions

Last week, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul conferred a "Special Citation" on Khanna during the commemoration of AI Heritage Month in the state capital, Albany.

Khanna, in a post on social media, described the honour as "deeply emotional and humbling" and added, "what makes this recognition even more meaningful is that it marks the first time an Indian has received this honour in New York State history."

Noting that AI is the fastest-growing community in the United States, representing more than 25 million people, cultures, stories, struggles, and dreams, Khanna said, "This was never just a personal milestone. It was a statement of hope, identity, representation, and the power of diversity."

In his remarks at the event on May 9, Khanna said that "to bring an Indian chef to this table, this is not just an honour for me, it's a representation - that our stories matter, our culture matters."

Last month, the Amritsar-born Chef was named by TIME magazine to its 2026 list of the '100 Most Influential People' in the world.

The TIME profile for Khanna described him as a "man of extraordinary heart."

In the TIME profile, award-winning chef Eric Ripert praised Vikas Khanna's global generosity and unique ability to use food as a universal language, connecting diverse people to build bridges and foster understanding.

Khanna carries his culture with "immense pride", sharing the richness of Indian traditions while making them accessible and meaningful to a global audience, TIME said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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