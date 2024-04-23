Newt Gingrich compares Trump's hush money trial to 'some of the civil rights workers in Mississippi in the 1960s'

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich recently compared Donald Trump’s hush money trial to “some of the civil rights workers in Mississippi in the 1960s.” A Trump ally, Gingrich made the comment during an appearance on Fox News’ Hannity. Newt Gingrich has compareed Donald Trump's hush money trial to 'some of the civil rights workers in Mississippi in the 1960s' (newtgingrich/Instagram, Curtis Means/DailyMail.com via AP, Pool)

Gingrich agreed with Trump’s claims that judge Juan Merchan is a “totally corrupt judge” and that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is a “totally corrupt district attorney.” He said he is afraid they will try to jail the former president.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

‘Literally like some of the civil rights workers in Mississippi in the 1960s’

“I think this is so horrendous, that there has to be some way to reach out to the Supreme Court — this is literally like some of the civil rights workers in Mississippi in the 1960s. The New York system is now so deeply corrupted and it’s so bitterly, deeply anti-Trump,” Gingrich said.

Merchan’s daughter, who has worked at a progressive digital marketing agency that worked with various Democratic candidates, also came under Gingrich’s attack. Trump had also previously attacked her, prompting the judge to expand a partial gag order.

“This is about corruption, it has nothing to do with honesty. And what worries me is it’s a genuine threat to Donald Trump,” Gingrich said. “I mean, I think any step that will put him close to a New York prison is an extraordinarily dangerous step. And I would hope that there is some legal way to block it and make sure that it never happens because the thugs he’s dealing with are totally out of control, have total contempt for the rule of law, and frankly, are unworthy of being in the offices they hold on.”

New York prosecutors finally laid out their case against Trump in a courtroom over a year after securing an indictment. The former president has been accused of conspiring to cover up hush money payments.

“This case is about a criminal conspiracy. Trump orchestrated a criminal scheme to corrupt the 2016 presidential election,” said Matthew Colangelo, a lawyer with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office. “Then he covered up that criminal scheme by lying in his New York business records over and over and over again.”