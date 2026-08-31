Life returned to normal in Niger's capital Niamey on Sunday, after the military regime and its Russian paramilitary partners put down a mutiny by soldiers.

Niamey back to normal after soldiers' mutiny

Intense fighting took place overnight from Friday to Saturday, before the army and its Russian Africa Corps allies managed to take back control late in the day.

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Mutineers notably tried to storm the presidential compound. Several were killed, according to a security source, while others were arrested.

Deep Dive What triggered the recent mutiny in Niger's military? The mutiny was reportedly triggered by grievances over security conditions and the ongoing killing of security forces in the country, particularly impacting soldiers deployed in the southwest. How did the Nigerien junta regain control after the mutiny? The Nigerien junta regained control by deploying troops, supported by Russian Africa Corps forces, to key locations, including the presidential palace and Air Force Base 101, resulting in heavy clashes and the surrender of mutineers. Why has Niger's junta increased its reliance on Russia for military support? Niger's junta has increased its reliance on Russia due to perceived failures of Western partners to effectively support their security needs, prompting a shift towards Russian military assistance following their coup in July 2023.

Television pictures showed soldiers surrendering.

Niger has been led by General Abdourahamane Tiani since a coup in July 2023. He has moved the country closer to Russia and away from Western partners, notably former colonial power France.

On Sunday, access to the airbase at the airport, where the mutineers had barricaded themselves in, and to the presidency, was once again open, residents said.

Local people were going about their business and shops shut on Saturday had reopened, as had Niamey's main market.

"We had a hellish night on Friday," said one resident in the Talladje area near the airbase. "This morning, it's like paradise because yesterday evening was very pleasant."

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A major security operation was nonetheless being maintained.

Soldiers screened people entering the presidency with metal detectors.

Vehicles mounted with machine guns and soldiers were also posted along approach roads to the presidency. A similar deployment was seen around the airport.

"What happened was between us Nigeriens," said one shopkeeper from the Route Tchanga neighbourhood near the airport.

"From now on, such serious events must never happen again. The country is already facing terrorism."

The exchange of fire was the third such incident this year. This time however, it involved soldiers.

The incidents in January and June involved jihadists attacking the international airport and airbase, but they were pushed back within hours. Russian troops helped in the first incident.

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- Prey to jihadists -

Niger has been hit by jihadist violence for more than a decade and, like its neighbours Burkina Faso and Mali, is struggling to contain it.

Both countries are also run by military juntas and have close links to Russia.

Although Niger has turned its back on almost all previous Western allies, Italy maintains a couple of hundred soldiers in the country to train Nigerien forces.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on Sunday said on X that the Italian military personnel there "are well" and continued to do their work.

"The stability of Niger is fundamental to the security of the entire Sahel region, crucial also for countering illicit trafficking and irregular migratory flows," Tajani added.

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Neighbouring Algeria, which has recently moved to improve ties with Niger, sent two Russian-made patrol planes.

Another neighbour, Nigeria, which has more strained relations, said it viewed the situation "with deep concern".

A statement from its foreign ministry urged "the government and people of Niger to work together towards an inclusive and participatory return to stability and constitutional order".

Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry issued a statement on X Sunday expressing the kingdom's "solidarity with the government... against any attempt to undermine the country's security and stability".

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.