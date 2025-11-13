Nick Fuentes issues chilling three-word warning amid Epstein's Trump email row

Far right activist Nick Fuentes, on Wednesday, made a strong statement on X amid the ongoing controversy over the Jeffrey Epstein emails referencing Donald Trump. Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released emails from the child sex offender which referenced the President. Nick Fuentes appeared on an interview with Tucker Carlson. (X/@MediaOffstream)

As per the documents, in one email, Epstein had written Trump ‘knew about the girls.’ In another email to his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, he wrote that Trump had ‘spent hours’ at Epstein's home with a sex trafficking victim.

The emails have caused a flurry with President Trump himself slamming the Democrats. Now, CNN has reported that Attorney General Pam Bondi, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, FBI Director Kash Patel will meet with Republican Representative from Colorado, Lauren Boebert, who has signed onto the US House effort to force the vote to compel the release of the Epstein files. The Hill reported that Trump had also called Representative Nancy Mace on Wednesday morning, but she missed the call and had not managed to connect with the President as of Wednesday afternoon.

Amid this, Fuentes issued a chilling warning.

What Nick Fuentes said amid Epstein's Trump email row

Amid the row over the Epstein files, Fuentes wrote on X “MAGA is dead.”

Fuentes has previously criticized Trump for refusing to release the Epstein files. Some of his other bones of contention have been the president showing solidarity with Israel over the Gaza war, and Trump considering extending student visas to Chinese nationals.

“When I was a teenager, I thought he was a Caesar-like figure who was going to save Western civilization,” the 27-year-old had said, adding, “Now I view him as incompetent, corrupt and compromised,” as per New York Times.

Fuentes, who's thus far been on the fringe, recently gained more prominence after former Fox News host Tucker Carlson hosted him on his current show.

In another post, he said, “Trump’s 2nd term is objectively a colossal disappointment and a catastrophic failure. Remember all of the optimism exactly a year ago? This is why I didn’t vote. When billionaires from Wall St, Silicon Valley, and the Israel Lobby were lining up to donate, that’s how you knew…”.