Niger's ruling junta said it was back in control after mutinous soldiers set off armed clashes in Niger's capital Saturday, moving on the presidential palace and disrupting the state broadcaster.

Niger junta says it is back in control after soldiers' mutiny

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Niger has been ruled for three years by a military junta led by General Abdourahamane Tiani that has struggled to contain jihadist violence flaring in the west African country for around a decade.

After hours of heavy exchanges around some of its most sensitive sites, the junta said it had largely wrested back control from the rebel soldiers.

The fighting appeared to have subsided later Saturday, even if a regional security source and an African diplomatic source said the rebelling troops still held two barracks around Niamey.

But by Saturday evening, diplomatic and security sources told AFP that members of Niger's presidential guard helped by Russian forces had recaptured the air base, killing some of the mutineers.

When fighting broke out, shortly after midnight, soldiers blocked access to the presidential palace and the national television station, Tele Sahel, which went off the air for just over an hour, before being restored around 10:00 am .

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{{^usCountry}} Niger's ruling junta later declared, in a statement read on state television, that it was gradually taking back control after hours of clashes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Niger's ruling junta later declared, in a statement read on state television, that it was gradually taking back control after hours of clashes. {{/usCountry}}

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"There was an attempt by insurgents from the Nigerien armed forces to enter the presidential palace," a security source told AFP, adding that the presidential guard had pushed them back.

Niger's defence minister, General Salifou Mody, said on state television that a group of soldiers had held some troops hostage at a barracks in Niamey, opening fire at "certain sensitive sites" in the city, without specifying which ones.

Troops and security forces had quickly taken back control, he added, calling on local people to remain calm.

- 'Bursts of gunfire' -

The first shots were heard at about 1:00 am local time and continued until daybreak, according to a video published by a local journalist filming the area around the airport.

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The military issued a statement on its social media pages urging people to stay calm and "avoid sharing unverified information".

One local resident speaking to AFP reported "heavy gunfire and explosions" at Base 101 in Niamey, a claim confirmed by several other witnesses.

Another said he had heard "bursts of gunfire" at about 7:00 am local time, adding that the weapons heard "are not the kind that terrorists on motorbikes can carry".

He added: "I saw a military vehicle heading towards the base that had to turn back."

Videos online showed armoured vehicles deployed to reinforce the neighbourhood near the airport.

Air Force Base 101, located within the international airport complex, is home to the headquarters of Russia's Africa Corps in Niamey

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The site is sensitive. Between December and January, it hosted a large shipment of uranium concentrate, which was held up while awaiting export. No movement of the shipment has been identified since.

The base is also the command of the unified force of the Alliance of Sahel States, of which Niger is a member with Burkina Faso and Mali.

Junta supporters called for "sincere patriots" to demonstrate in support of the authorities at a major Niamey square.

- Rival jihadist groups -

By late afternoon, a few dozen people had converged on the square. Military music praising General Tiani was playing as a platform intended for speeches was being set up.

Neighbouring Algeria condemned Saturday's events and pledged support for the Niamey government.

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Niamey airport has been targeted twice this year by jihadists, first by the Islamic State in the Sahel in January, then in late June by its rival, the Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims , the Sahel branch of Al-Qaeda.

The jihadist groups not only target civilians and the military but are also struggling for dominance over each other in the Sahel, and especially in Niger.

The EIS and JNIM are also active in neighbouring allies Burkina Faso and Mali, which are also ruled by military juntas that seized power in coups.

The three countries quit the Economic Community of West African States bloc, turned their backs on traditional Western partners in the fight against jihadist violence, especially France, and sought closer ties with Russia.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.