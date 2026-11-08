NOAA releases updated heavy snow map for next week as California, Oregon and Nevada face severe winter weather

A new map from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows where “heavy snow” could arrive in three US states next. A storm could also bring heavy rain and strong winds to the West Coast. Here are the three states.

Where heavy snow could fall

NOAA’s map shows areas that could get heavy snow on November 14 and 15. (Unsplash/ representative image)

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NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center published its US Hazards Outlook Map on November 6, 2026. It covers November 14 to 20. The area outlined in pink could be hit with “heavy snow” on November 14 and 15.

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The pink zone includes a big part of Eastern and Northern California, a region in Southern Oregon, and part of Western Nevada.

The map does not say how many inches of snow could fall. According to Men's Journal, NOAA has its own meaning of "heavy snow." Four or more inches must fall in 12 hours, or six or more inches in 24 hours.

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{{^usCountry}} The Climate Prediction Center also shared a description of the forecast. It shows a “moderate risk” of heavy snow at high elevations across the Klamath Mountains and the Sierra Nevada Mountains on November 14 and 15. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Climate Prediction Center also shared a description of the forecast. It shows a “moderate risk” of heavy snow at high elevations across the Klamath Mountains and the Sierra Nevada Mountains on November 14 and 15. {{/usCountry}}

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It also shows a “slight risk” of heavy snow at high elevations across the Cascades and parts of the Northern Intermountain, Great Basin, and Central and Northern Rockies between November 14 and 17.

The Klamath and Sierra Nevada mountains have several ski resorts. Resort owners and skiing fans look forward to early winter storms because they can bring more snow to the mountains.

Also read: Old Farmer's Almanac warns of changing US weather in November 1-10 forecast

Rain and strong winds on the West Coast

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According to WWLTV, a storm could bring heavy rain, mountain snow and strong winds to the West Coast next weekend. However, the forecast could change as it covers the next one to two weeks.

Forecasters say a “potent surge of moisture” could reach the Pacific Northwest and northern and central California around November 14.

Parts of southwest Oregon and northern and central California face a “moderate risk” of heavy rain and snow on November 14 and 15. Strong winds are also possible along the coasts of Washington, Oregon and California.

A “slight risk” of heavy rain, mountain snow and strong winds could continue through November 17 across other parts of the West, including the Cascades and the Rockies.

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The storm is expected to weaken as it moves inland. It could also bring more rain to the Southwest, where the ground is already wet from recent flooding.

Also read: Super El Nino update: Which 4 US states could be buried in snow this winter?

Strong winds and early frost in the East

Parts of the Northeast and northern Mid-Atlantic could see strong winds on November 14 and 15.

The outlook also warns of cold nights across the Ohio and Tennessee valleys, the Southeast and the Mid-Atlantic coastal plain during the same period. Some areas could see their first frost or freeze of the season, around two to three weeks later than usual.

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Forecasters say the cold weather could harm plants even if temperatures are not much lower than normal for this time of year.

However, most of the country is expected to see above-normal temperatures during the week.