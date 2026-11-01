Old Farmer's Almanac warns of changing US weather in November 1-10 forecast

The Old Farmer’s Almanac has shared its weather forecast for November. It gives a picture of what weather to expect across the United States in the coming month. Here is what it says for the first 10 days. Thanksgiving Old Farmer’s Almanac map (almanac.com)

How the Almanac makes its forecast The Almanac’s long-range forecast shows broad weather trends for each region, not day-to-day conditions, as per Newsweek.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac says its forecasts combine solar science, climatology and meteorology. It also says it looks at climate data and big signals such as El Nino.

What to expect in each region Appalachians As per the Almanac, the first five days, November 1-5, are expected to be warm and sunny. Showers and cooler weather are likely to arrive from November 6-10. Sunny and warm weather is then forecast to return from November 11-15.

Also read: Super El Nino update: Which 4 US states could be buried in snow this winter?

Florida According to the Almanac, rainy and warm weather is expected from November 1-4. It should turn sunny and cooler from November 5-9. From November 10, the weather is forecast to stay sunny but cool, and this is expected to last through November 19.

Ohio Valley The first seven days are likely to bring scattered rain showers and mild weather. From November 8, more scattered showers are expected. After that, sunny weather should appear, along with cooler conditions.

Deep South From November 1-3, the north is expected to be sunny while the south sees showers. Sunny and cool weather is likely from November 4-8. After that, showers and warmer temperatures are forecast through November 12.

Upper Midwest The first ten days are expected to be sunny. Temperatures will start warm and then turn cooler. Isolated showers are forecast from November 11-18.

Also read: The Old Farmer’s Almanac explains why Halloween falls at the end of October and what it means spiritually

Heartland As per the Almanac, scattered showers are expected from November 1-7, followed by sunshine. The weather will start chilly and then turn warm. From November 8-15, sunny weather is forecast to continue, with temperatures shifting from cool to warm.

Pacific Southwest According to the Almanac, sunny and warm weather is expected from November 1-4. From November 5-17, rainy weather is forecast in the north, while the south stays sunny and warm.

Alaska and Hawaii Clear and cold weather in northern Alaska from November 1-5. Central and southern areas will see rainy periods and warmer temperatures. Rain and snow showers will bring milder weather from November 6-9.

For Hawaii, the Almanac predicts showers in the east but sun in the central and western areas from November 1-4. From November 5, showers are expected in the east and west, while central areas stay sunny, with cooler temperatures.

Most parts of the US are expected to see a mix of sun and rain in early November, with temperatures turning cooler in many places.