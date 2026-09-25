Nolan Wells case update: New autopsy detail disputes 'drowning' claim; phone data raises new questions

The state autopsy of 18-year-old Nolan Wells has found that his cause and manner of death are “undetermined,” while a private investigation into his phone has raised new questions about what happened before and after his death.

Nolan Wells, 18, went missing on July 4 after a boat trip to Horn Island. His body was found on July 6. (Facebook/Christine Wells Wonsley)

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Wells went missing after a July 4 boat trip with friends to Horn Island in Mississippi. His body was found in the water on July 6.

What did the state autopsy find?

The family of Nolan Wells on Thursday released the Mississippi State Medical Examiner's autopsy report. It found that the cause and manner of death are “undetermined.”

"This 18 year old male was found face down in the water at Horn Island. Because the circumstances surrounding this death are unknown, the cause and manner of death are best classified as undetermined," the state autopsy report states.

According to ABC7, the pathologist found "evidence of injury" to the back of Wells' head, described as "two dark red-purple subcutaneous scalp contusions." The report did not say how this injury happened. It also found "no external scalp injuries" and "no fractures" in the skull.

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{{^usCountry}} The state report matches the private autopsy ordered by the family, which came out in July. That one also said “undetermined pending investigation.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The state report matches the private autopsy ordered by the family, which came out in July. That one also said “undetermined pending investigation.” {{/usCountry}}

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Civil rights attorney Ben Crump and forensic investigators working for the family said Wells' state autopsy found no water in his lungs.

Also read: ‘Let’s not call him a man…’: Nolan Wells' mom speaks out amid plans to release cellphone report

What the family says the phone shows

His parents, Elmore and Christine Wonsley, do not believe it was an accidental drowning, according to the Clarion Ledger. They hired Crump to lead a private investigation. It included an independent autopsy and a review of his phone data.

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"We're not accusing anybody of anything nefarious," Crump said, urging anyone with information to come forward.

Christine Wonsley got the phone from Wells' friends after he was reported missing. She said the lack of Snapchat history seemed suspicious. Her son was a constant social media user.

“There were things that were deleted from the phone,” said Andrew Garrett, CEO of Garrett Discovery, the firm that pulled the data. He did not speculate on why.

Garrett said his team was able to access hundreds of messages sent after Wells was dead. In a September 23 letter to Crump, Garrett said certain messages sent to Wells were unsent or deleted by their senders. He said that for anything to be deleted, someone had to take a user action.

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Crump said messages in the friend group were "very telling," but the legal team will not release the senders' names for privacy reasons, as per the Clarion Ledger. He said some messages showed friends were worried about racists on Horn Island as of July 5. Some pointed to sketchy-looking people in a nearby boat the day before. One person reportedly said you wouldn't want to be near those guys if they were drunk.

"We have all of the snaps. I mean all of them, from his friend group," Crump said. He said they were given to the district attorney.

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What happened on Horn Island

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Wells, a college football player, went missing on July 4 after a boat trip to Horn Island with friends. Officials said it appeared he stayed behind on the island after his friends left.

His body was found on July 6, and authorities said they suspect he drowned. A Jackson County grand jury unanimously found no true bill, which means there is not enough evidence to charge anyone. The grand jury noted that where his body was found and its position, were consistent with drowning.

It also said that if new information about a criminal act comes forward, it should go before a grand jury.