Nolan Wells update: Friend Warren Hudson's harasser threatened to 'slit his brothers' throats'

The attorney representing the friends of Nolan Wells has spoken out about an indicted person who allegedly threatened to kill his client and slit the throats of his two younger brothers. In a sit-down interview with Kayleigh McEnany on Fox News' Saturday in America, Tyler Cox said that the harasser, who is now jailed, threatened Warren Hudson and his stepmother Ashlee Cole by claiming "they were going to slit his brothers' throats in front of them."

A program from a prayer rally to mark what would have been the 19th birthday of Christine and Elmore Wonsley's son Nolan Wells, whose body was found off an island he had visited with friends on the July 4th weekend, at the Greater St. John AME Church in Biloxi, Mississippi, U.S. August 19, 2026. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn (REUTERS)

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"And so that person is thankfully being held without bond and hopefully seeing justice soon. And that's just one example of many,” said Cox, per TMZ.

Also Read | Ben Crump slams haters as Nolan Wells’ mom faces 1-star reviews on work profile, ‘No one should weaponize…’

Hudson and his friends Jax Pitalo and Morgan Seymour previously opened up about threats they have been receiving after Wells’ death. On the number of threats he received, Hudson said, per TMZ, "Hundreds, thousands, not just my stepmom, but my mom, my dad, my stepdad, my entire family."

Recent update

A grand jury unanimously declined to indict anyone in the death of Wells. The Ocean Springs, Mississippi teen was found dead in the water on the northwest end of Horn Island on July 6.

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{{^usCountry}} Wells went missing on July 4 after taking a boat to the island with friends. The search for the teen was called off after a body was found by a park ranger on Monday, July 6. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Wells went missing on July 4 after taking a boat to the island with friends. The search for the teen was called off after a body was found by a park ranger on Monday, July 6. {{/usCountry}}

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The grand jury report released late ⁠on Monday, September 20, by Jackson County District Attorney Angel ‌Myers McIlrath’s office, said, "The grand jury finds no credible evidence to support the public allegations that any persons who rode to or from Horn Island on July 4, 2026 on the Triton, ​the Palm Beach, or the Tideline engaged in any criminal conduct related to ​the death of Mr. Wells.”

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Attorney Ben Crump had sought a comprehensive investigation and transparency from authorities on Wells’ death. The grand jury found that "the position of, the condition of, time of discovery, and location of Mr. Wells' body ​is consistent with drowning," ​its report said.

Also Read | Nolan Wells' grandfather speaks out amid investigation, ‘I saw and dealt with racism…’

"Both the ⁠State of Mississippi Chief Medical Examiner and Dr. (name redacted) opined that the cause and manner of Mr. Wells' death is undetermined and ​that drowning is a diagnosis of exclusion," the report added.

According to the report, the grand jury understood that neither forensic expert had ruled out accidental drowning as a cause of death.

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"Jackson County, after a thorough and exhaustive investigation, your grand jury met last week concerning ⁠the death ​investigation of Nolan Wells and unanimously returned a no ​true bill," McIlrath said in a social media video.

McIlrath said there was no evidence to support the claims that race was a factor in Wells’ death.