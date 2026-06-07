...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

North Korea nuclear programme 'absolutely non-negotiable': leader's sister

North Korea nuclear programme 'absolutely non-negotiable': leader's sister

Published on: Jun 07, 2026 06:14 am IST
AFP |
Advertisement

North Korea's nuclear weapons programme is "absolutely non-negotiable", the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un said in a statement carried by state media on Sunday, ahead of a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

North Korea nuclear programme 'absolutely non-negotiable': leader's sister

Pyongyang has long insisted on its right to a nuclear weapon and ballistic missile programmes although they are forbidden under the terms of UN Security Council sanctions. It enshrined its nuclear status in its constitution in 2023.

"Our status as a nuclear power is absolutely non-negotiable," Kim's sister Kim Yo Jong said in a statement published by North Korea's official Rodong Sinmun, adding that the North "will not tolerate any threats".

The statement by Kim Yo Jong, a key player in the country's communications and foreign policy, came on the eve of Xi's visit to North Korea from Monday to Tuesday, according to state media.

Beijing is a vital source of political and economic support to North Korea, which is one of the most diplomatically isolated countries in the world and under heavy international sanctions.

The White House posted a fact sheet following the summit stating that "President Trump and President Xi confirmed their shared goal to denuclearize North Korea", which Kim Yo Jong said was false.

"Some officials in the United States still have yet to awaken from their escapist and anachronistic dream," she said.

"This is nothing more than Washington's habitual dissemination of false information."

She rejected Washington's attempts to deny or challenge the North's status as a nuclear power, saying it "carries no legal force".

"The policy of continuously strengthening the country's self-defensive nuclear deterrent, as set out by the nation's leader, is an irreversible course that must be implemented without fail," she added.

kjk-msp/tc

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
north korea
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / North Korea nuclear programme 'absolutely non-negotiable': leader's sister
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.