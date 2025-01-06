Menu Explore
Norway PM worried by Musk involvement in politics outside US

Reuters |
Jan 06, 2025 01:38 PM IST

Norway PM worried by Musk involvement in politics outside US

OSLO -Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said on Monday that he found it worrying that billionaire Elon Musk was involving himself in the political issues of countries outside of the United States.

Norway PM worried by Musk involvement in politics outside US
Norway PM worried by Musk involvement in politics outside US

Musk, a close ally of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, last month endorsed a German anti-immigration, anti-Islamic political party ahead of that country's national elections in February, and recently made remarks on British politics.

"I find it worrying that a man with enormous access to social media and huge economic resources involves himself so directly in the internal affairs of other countries," Stoere told Norwegian public broadcaster NRK.

"This is not the way things should be between democracies and allies," he added.

If Musk were to involve himself in Norwegian politics, the country's politicians should collectively distance themselves from such efforts, Stoere said.

Musk, the world's richest person, spent more than $250 million to help Trump get elected and has been tasked by Trump to prune the federal budget as a special adviser.

The German government last week accused Musk, who owns social media platform X and is CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, of trying to influence Germany's upcoming election with a guest opinion piece for the Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck said Musk's support for Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany was a "logical and systematic" play by the billionaire for a weak Europe that will not be able to regulate as strongly.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

